The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Is Out (and It’s on Xbox Game Pass)

The rumors are true: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is out now and it’s even available on Xbox Game Pass. It’s pretty rare that we get surprised in the gaming industry. Everything leaks or feels inevitable one way or another. That’s unfortunately the case for the newly announced remaster/remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, which could’ve been a pretty big surprise, but a number of leaks and rumors made that impossible. While a lot of this started with gaming insiders at the start of the year, this big new release managed to get spoiled repeatedly by official sources multiple times as well.

Nevertheless, it doesn’t take away from how exciting of an event this all is. Even with all kinds of rumors, it’s still rare that a big new RPG (even if it’s just a remaster) drops on your lap and gives you something new to play during a fairly light gaming season. While there have been a few notable games released in the first few months of 2025, a brand new version of Oblivion is certainly one of the biggest and most eye-catching ones to date. With all of that said, Xbox and Bethesda have treated gamers with an awesome late Easter gift.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Gets Announced and Its Out Now

It’s official: You can sign on to your Xbox, PlayStation, or PC today and play a remastered version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. This new version comes with a complete graphical overhaul that puts it on par with any other AAA game being released in 2025 and completely refines the gameplay as well. While some people will likely prefer some of the charm and overall aesthetic of the original release, there are a lot of people who never got to play it on Xbox 360 or PS3 that are going to get a much smoother experience with this remaster. For those on Xbox and PC, you can download The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered at no extra cost with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. If you’re on PS5 or just want to own the game on Xbox or PC, you’ll have to pay $49.99. However, the good news for PC users is that you can get the Steam codes here at Fanatical with a 17% discount.

This is a pretty steep price, but it does border on a full blown remake of Oblivion. On top of that,Oblivion remastered even includes all of the game’s DLC. The $59.99 Deluxe Edition also gives players extra in-game items to enhance their experience such as armor and access to a soundtrack and artbook, but ultimately, the base game will serve you just fine. If you are going to get into the new version of the game, you’ll probably want to know that it takes up a ton of space, so be prepared to delete some games.

