Fans React to Ironic Name of New Nintendo President, Doug Bowser

Nintendo’s Reggie Fils-Aime shocked the world today when he announced he was retiring from his […]

Nintendo’s Reggie Fils-Aime shocked the world today when he announced he was retiring from his position as Nintendo of America President. Immediately following the reveal, the new President was named and people can’t get over how ironic it is that his last name is Bowser.

Doug Bowser was revealed to be the new face of Nintendo of America and while we have all of the faith in the world that he is the man for the job, it is a bit funny considering the Super Mario Nintendo staple and its … well, Bowser.

In Bowser’s statement regarding Fils-Aime’s retirement, he mentioned “It has been my great fortune to work with and be mentored by Reggie for four years at Nintendo of America. And rest assured, we will continue to build on his work to evolve and expand our brand, furthering Nintendo’s global mission of creating smiles. There are millions more of those to come.”

Doug Bowser, name aside, has a strong background and is a well-respected industry veteran. He was promoted to the position of Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing back in 2016, and was credited with much of the promotional success of the Nintendo Switch.

It will be interesting to see how he handles the new role. For now, a saddened farewell to Reggie!

