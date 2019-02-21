Fans React to Ironic Name of New Nintendo President, Doug Bowser

Nintendo’s Reggie Fils-Aime shocked the world today when he announced he was retiring from his position as Nintendo of America President. Immediately following the reveal, the new President was named and people can’t get over how ironic it is that his last name is Bowser.

Doug Bowser was revealed to be the new face of Nintendo of America and while we have all of the faith in the world that he is the man for the job, it is a bit funny considering the Super Mario Nintendo staple and its … well, Bowser.

Doug Bowser? Bowser Koopa? — UltimateTailsFan (@Julio_ghost47) February 21, 2019

Doug Bowser (yes that’s his name) will become the new CEO of Nintendo Of America End of an era for sure pic.twitter.com/sOlLmBpROg — Nibel (@Nibellion) February 21, 2019

on the bright side I am looking forward to however many years of excellent Nintendo interview headlines playing on Doug Bowser’s fantastic name. — Reb Valentine (@duckvalentine) February 21, 2019

JUST IN: Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime will retire on April 15, the company says. His replacement? Bowser. No, not *that* one. It’s Doug Bowser, NoA’s current Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. pic.twitter.com/ZfT6aAjVeI — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) February 21, 2019

Reggie leaving Doug Bowser in charge of Nintendo of America. pic.twitter.com/DyGrtqXIgi — ★Nin10Doug 🇵🇷 (@Nin10Doug) February 21, 2019

Welcome to the new NoA President Bowser! pic.twitter.com/Ig0aWkh2GG — J Witte (@joshwitte) February 21, 2019

Still think Dennis Hopper played him better, but this one’s fine I guess#Nintendo pic.twitter.com/PoqvbvuHgf — ToeJam & Earl IN ONE WEEK (@toejamandearl) February 21, 2019

In Bowser’s statement regarding Fils-Aime’s retirement, he mentioned “It has been my great fortune to work with and be mentored by Reggie for four years at Nintendo of America. And rest assured, we will continue to build on his work to evolve and expand our brand, furthering Nintendo’s global mission of creating smiles. There are millions more of those to come.”

Doug Bowser, name aside, has a strong background and is a well-respected industry veteran. He was promoted to the position of Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing back in 2016, and was credited with much of the promotional success of the Nintendo Switch.

It will be interesting to see how he handles the new role. For now, a saddened farewell to Reggie!