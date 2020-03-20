Mortal Kombat Fans Go Nuts Over Film’s Return To Netflix

Fans today are a bit spoiled. Today’s gamers have grown up with video game adaptations like Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog, movies that stick closely to their source material. Gamers in the ’90s, however, were stuck with duds like Double Dragon, Super Mario Bros., and Street Fighter. There was one notable exception to the rule, however, and that was 1995’s Mortal Kombat. The movie’s take on the world of the video games was equal parts faithful and fun, and holds a special place in the hearts of many fans. As such, the announcement that the movie is coming back to Netflix received a lot of praise from fans on Twitter.

Are you excited to revisit Mortal Kombat on Netflix? Have you spent $500 on sunglasses? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to find out what people think about Mortal Kombat coming back to Netflix!

I feel like that might be a stretch.

Netflix

Netfli

Netfl

Netf

Net

Ne

N

Na

Ena

Eena

Leena

Ieena

Mileena

Omg Mileena konfirmed 😍 pic.twitter.com/iMZXTnr8su — 💚DramaClub💚 Emerald Love (@DramaClub___) March 19, 2020

Nope. No, this one is a stretch.

No. Let’s all pretend that movie doesn’t exist.

What about Mortal Kombat annilation? — parrotcam (@clonewar2) March 20, 2020

It’s up there!

Still the best Video Game Movie. — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) March 19, 2020

It’s always nice to cuddle up and watch a Klassic.

GF: Babe, can we watch something on Netflix?

Me: Ugh, PLEASE not the Notebook or-

GF: I was more thinking Mortal Kombat.

Me: …

Me: *wears a Scorpion mask* GET OVER HERE! — Lauchlan Scase (@scase_lauchlan) March 19, 2020

Hey, we all need something, these days.

Mortal Kombat the film coming to Netflix on April 1. Finally, a reason to survive! — Brian “Elf Quarantine” McKinney® (@BrianBrashTrax) March 19, 2020

Zero lies detected.

Show me the lie — That’s Ms. Couch Potato to You (@ms_tatertots) March 19, 2020

I’m gonna tell him.

Can another one be made PLEASE! — Just Nique (@niqueneals22) March 19, 2020

Might want to save that. It’s only 101 minutes long.