Fantasy Life i Patch Notes Reveal New Features and Bug Fixes in Next Update

Compared to many recent cozy game releases that fell short of expectations, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has delivered. Already wildly popular, Level 5’s follow-up to the beloved 3DS Fantasy Life runs incredibly well. However, that doesn’t mean a few bugs didn’t slip through the cracks, and the developer is hard at work making sure the game runs as well as intended. Today, Fantasy Life i released patch notes for an upcoming update set for May 29th. While not quite the massive free DLC that’s in the works, this update delivers some crucial bug fixes and improvements across platforms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The big highlights for this upcoming Fantasy Life i patch include updates to the Weird Pad and guide. These new improvements will be available across all platforms, making the game even easier to navigate. In addition, this patch includes several platform-specific fixes to improve UI for PlayStation, Steam, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch gamers. Several tweaks to multiplayer will arrive with this update as well, improving the feature for gamers on Switch and Xbox so the experience aligns with that on PlayStation consoles. In all, this is more of a bug fix and improvement patch than a big delivery of new content. But, it should still make the beloved cozy RPG even better.

The patch will release at 2 AM EDT on May 29th for all platforms. Some changes are platform-specific, as indicated in the patch notes below.

The crafting Life mini-games in Fantasy Life i will get better with this update

For a full list of everything new and improved with the May 29th update for Fantasy Life i, check out the full patch notes as shared by Level 5:

Feature Additions/Adjustments

Adjusted the Weird Pad

Adjusted the Weird Pad so that the Encyclopedia Screen can now be accessed directly, instead of only through the Activities Menu.

Adjusted the Encyclopedia Screen to become available starting from Chapter 1 of the Main Story.

Added a “Title Screen” button to make it easier to return to the Title Screen.

Added Content to the Guide

Added the following content to the Guide

“Encyclopedia Screen” An explanation of the “Encyclopedia Screen” “Hunt for Legendary Power” An explanation of recipes obtainable on Ginormosia

Only for PS5/PS4 & Steam

*The Nintendo Switch/Xbox Series X|S versions will be updated at a later date.

Adjusted the Hagram Build

Adjusted the Hagram Build feature so that after grabbing an object, pressing the cancel button will return it to its original position.

Adjusted God’s Touch

Adjusted God’s Touch so it can be canceled by performing actions such as attacking or dodging.

Adjusted the button used to activate God’s Touch when using a gamepad.

Only for Nintendo Switch

*PlayStation®5 / PlayStation®4 / Xbox / Steam versions have already been updated.

Adjusted The Number of Items Craftable at Once

Increased the amount of items that can be crafted at once for “Plant,” “Fence” and “Streetlamp” Recipes.

Adjusted The Map Screen

Added icons to the Map Screen and Minimap to make it easier to understand the location of a dungeon’s entrance and access points to upper/lower floors.

Adjusted Recording-restricted Segments

Adjusted the restricted segments for the device’s built-in video recording feature. *These adjustments do not affect the existing guidelines for posting videos and still images.



Only for Nintendo Switch & Xbox

*PlayStation®5 / PlayStation®4 / Steam versions have already been updated.

Adjusted the UI of the Quests Screen

Adjusted the UI in the “Life Challenges” tab of the Quests screen to make it clearer that a Life can be selected.

Adjusted Multiplayer

Adjusted multiplayer so that progress can be made on accepted quests even during multiplayer sessions.

Adjusted quest completion notifications to display during multiplayer.

Adjusted the Quest screen to be viewable during multiplayer. *Some features on the Quest screen are not available during multiplayer.

Adjusted the Quest progress count to work correctly during multiplayer.

Adjusted the UI of the Quests Screen

Adjusted the UI for the “Life Challenges” tab on the Quests screen, making it clearer when you can report to a Life Master, even if it’s not your currently selected Life.

Added “Instant Help”

Added a new feature called “Instant Help” to support players as they progress through their adventure.

Balance Adjustments

Adjusted Multiplayer in Treasure Groves

Added an additional reward of one “Treasure Grove Sapling” for the host player after clearing a Treasure Grove in multiplayer.

Adjusted the Gallery

Increased the amount of money earned when companions purchase items from the Gallery.

Adjusted Constructions at the Base Camp

Increased the construction limit for Bridges and Slopes at the Base Camp from 8 to 20.

Adjusted Item Drops

Adjusted the following gatherable items to drop “Dark Fire” and “Mysterious Slate”

・Luminous Darkwood Tree

・Luminous Magic Ore Deposit

・Dark Fish

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the scroll speed of Notices displayed at the top of the screen became too fast depending on the FPS.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer on Ginormosia where objects were displayed differently between players.

Fixed various minor bugs.

Only for Nintendo Switch

*PlayStation®5 / PlayStation®4 / Xbox / Steam versions have already been updated.

Fixed an issue that prevented progress if the items to be received from the Collection Box at the Guild Office would exceed the player’s inventory limit.

Fixed an issue which occurred in the Evershop related to the acquisition of items.

Fixed an issue where equipment obtained from treasure chests would sometimes have incorrect parameters. *Upon application of this patch, parameters will be corrected automatically.

Fixed an issue that prevented progress upon restarting the game, after editing and saving Stickers/Emotes/Quick Texts in the Greetings tab of the Options while inside a Treasure Grove or a Shrine in Ginormosia. *Upon application of this patch, save data in which progress had become impossible will be restored to a working state.

Fixed an issue occurring on certain cutscenes, where pausing the game while the “Auto” setting is enabled caused all inputs except for “Skip” to become unresponsive.

Fixed an issue related to working with Trip (2P Family Co-op), where Trip’s pinning effect would target the incorrect enemy.

Fixed a number of Japanese and translated texts.

Only for Nintendo Switch & Xbox

*PlayStation®5 / PlayStation®4 / Steam versions have already been updated.