Preoders Are Live for Highly-Anticipated Stardew Valley Competitor

For many gamers, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has lived up to the “fantasy” in its name. With the release date pushed back quite a few times, gamers began to wonder if we’d ever see this highly-anticipated entry to the series that gives cozy games like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley a run for their money. But after revealing a new release date of May 21st, Fantasy Life I: The Girl Who Steals Time is now available to preorder on PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Steam. Being able to actually preorder the game makes it look like this time, we really are about to get a new entry in the Fantasy Life series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time will give players immersive open-world gameplay that features both RPG and cozy gaming elements. Players can choose different “lives” that will determine their vocation and skills. Then, they’ll build up their island to restore its former glory, while exploring the open world and engaging in the occasional combat against monsters that inhabit the land. For cozy gamers who’ve dreamed of a game that combines farming and crafting a la Stardew Valley with dragons, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time will almost certainly deliver. And now, gamers can preorder the digital version for all platforms except Nintendo Switch.

Fantasy Life i Preorders: Platforms, Editions, & Price

Play video

Currently, you can preorder Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time via the Playstation store, Microsoft/Xbox Store, and on Steam. There are two different versions, which are priced as follows:

Standard Digital Edition: $59.99

Digital Deluxe Edition: $69.99

The game will also be available on Nintendo Switch, but can’t yet be purchased via the Nintendo eShop.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time Preorder Bonuses & Early Access

Gamers looking forward to Fantasy Life i can preorder the digital edition as of March 18th via the PlayStation Store, Microsoft/Xbox Store, and Steam. Preordering the game comes with a few in-game bonuses, plus early access to the game in some cases. Let’s break down everything you get for preordering Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time.

Digital Pre-Order Bonus: New Adventurer’s Pack

Gamers who pre-order the digital version of Fantasy Life i will get a special digital bundle full of useful in-game items. These items include:

Flutter Charm Acessory to increase XP gains

10 HP Potions

10 Power Aid Potions

5 Life Cure Potions

5 Paralyzing Bombs

5 Courtship Fireworks

10 SP Potions

10 Resistance Aid Potions

5 Great Bombs

5 Fireworks

Digital Deluxe Edition Pre-Order Bonuses: Early Access + Digital Content

Exploring the mines looks cute and cozy in fantasy life i

Fans who preorder the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game will get the New Adventurer’s pack, plus additional bonus content. The Digital Deluxe Edition also comes with two days of early access to play Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals time a little bit early. Here’s what’s included in the digital deluxe edition:

Napdragon Mount

Napdragon Weapons

Iconic Outfit Pack

Early Access on PS5/PS4 and Xbox Series X|S

Advanced Access via Steam

Those who get early access to the game will be able to play starting on May 18th, giving them a little over two days of early exploring in the world of Fantasy Life i. Given how long fans of the Fantasy Life series has had to wait, those two extra days may well be worth the price for many.

Are you looking forward to Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time? Let us know in the comments below!