Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Creator Leaves Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon was one of the pleasant, out-of-nowhere surprises of 2013. A stand-alone expansion for one of 2012’s best games, Far Cry 3, it is notably the eighth installment in the series, and a parody of 1980’s action films, cartoons, and video games. To date, it has a bit of a cult-status amongst Far Cry fans, and is generally looked upon as one of the high-points of the prominent series.

That said, the creator of it, Dean Evans, has announced that after nearly 12 years he is departing Ubisoft.

Evans portfolio may be helmed by Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, but during his time at the giant French publisher/developer, he worked on a myriad of renown properties, including Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell.

More recently he was working on a new game concept with Ubisoft that has since been shelved. Upon being shelved, Ubisoft offered Evans the opportunity to join the editorial leadership group in Paris, but he decided to take the chance to step aside from the company all together.

“I split with my wife, and then the project I was working on was canceled,” explained Evans of the decision to leave. “All of this massive s— going on at the same time and I started thinking, ‘Is the best option for me to move to another foreign country? I’m 40 this year, and it’s so f—ing cliche, but you do think about it in the same way you do when you turn 30. These milestones, you start thinking about what you really want to be doing and whether you’re making the right decision.”

Evans notes that he departs Ubisoft on amicable terms with the company. As for what he’s doing next, it’s not game related. According to Evans, rather than jump-ship to his next endeavor, he plans on moving back to the UK and taking some time off to travel.

As for when Evans will return to games development, it isn’t clear. However, when he does make his return, his plans don’t include the AAA scene. Rather, he has ambitions to form his own smaller studio and create projects from there.

“A lot of people have been complaining about the triple-A business and the lack of risk taking, that I’d be a total f—ing hypocrite if I moved forward and didn’t take any risks,” said Evans. “So f— it, I think I might go out and set up my own studio and see where that goes.”

