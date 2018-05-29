Far Cry 3: Classic Edition Drops May 29 For Far Cry 5 Season Pass Holders

When Far Cry 5 came out earlier this year, it came not only with a terrific open-world experience but also with a loaded season pass that features everything from zombies to Vietnam soldiers to horrors on Mars. But that’s not all, as you’ll also get access to a classic entry in the Far Cry series.

Today Ubisoft sent out a reminder that those who purchased either the Gold Edition of Far Cry 5 or the Season pass will be able to download Far Cry 3: Classic Edition for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 starting tomorrow, May 29. An exact time wasn’t given but it should be available fairly soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game was originally released in 2012 for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC but is now getting another shot at glory on newer consoles.

As you can see by the image above, Far Cry 3 is a Classic Edition, so it won’t be entirely remastered as you might be expecting. That said, it still has a lot of great thrills to find on a tropical island between the Indian and Pacific Oceans where you’ll have to deal with the deadly Vaas and several mercenary forces.

Those that purchased the Gold Edition or Season Pass will get “four weeks of early access” to the game according to the publisher. Its general release for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 is currently planned for June 26. A price hasn’t been given yet but the Steam version currently sells for $19.99 so it could be somewhere around that point.

The rest of Far Cry 5‘s DLC will kick off shortly thereafter, with the Vietnam-oriented Hours of Darkness coming next week on June 5 followed by Lost on Mars and Dead Living Zombies sometime later this year. If Far Cry 3 doesn’t keep you busy enough, these new add-ons will.

Here are the features for Far Cry 3 in case you missed it the first time around:

AN OPEN WORLD FIRST-PERSON SHOOTER

Create your own FPS adventure. Customize your weapons, your skills and your approach to each mission, whether you favor intense run-and-gun action, stealthy close-up takedowns or long-range sniping.

AN ISLAND OF DANGER AND DISCOVERY

Explore a diverse island playground, from mountain ranges and swampy grasslands to white sandy beaches. Discover relics, hunt exotic animals, play mini-games and travel quickly by land, sea or air. Fight your way through the island’s towns, temples, river ports and more!

UNCOVER A MEMORABLE STORY AND AN INSANE CAST OF CHARACTERS

Encounter an engaging and disturbed cast of characters as you take a gritty journey to the dark side of humanity, written by a Writers Guild Award winner.

PLAY WITH FRIENDS IN A FULL CO-OP CAMPAIGN

Play online or split screen and team up in a four-player campaign which challenges you to be your best and work together to prevail. Experience the island through the eyes of a wayward crew in their own quest to survive against the odds.

CUTTING-EDGE GRAPHICS AND GAMEPLAY

Far Cry 3 is being developed by the world-class game designers who brought you such critically acclaimed titles as Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, and World in Conflict.

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition officially releases June 26. But you can pick up Far Cry 5 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC now.