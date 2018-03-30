Far Cry 5 Arcade Used to Recreate Call of Duty, PUBG, CS:GO, Resident Evil, and More

Far Cry 5 is out now and has already been met with phenomenal feedback! The latest title from Ubisoft feels very different than its predecessors, but in a good way! It also has a neat Arcade Mode that let’s players let out their inner creativity.

According to the game’s live producer Tommy Thiboutot, the Far Cry Arcade game mode is specifically designed with the player’s creativity in mind. The possibilities are “infinite,” according to the producer as well as the ability for a single-player experience, co-op, and up to 12 player PvP. It’s also the first time that Ubisoft is bringing all of these game modes together within the in-game editor, making Far Cry 5 the bringer of many firsts.

There is also over 9000 objects and items available during this editor, blending different franchises, as well as brand new creations, together in one environment. It will play just like any Far Cry game mechanically, just with a very personalised twist. Because of that, it’s not that surprising to see some of the amazing recreations that fans have created! With PUBG’s illusive chicken dinner still being a huge focus in the gaming community, we’ve got a little bit of that in the world of Far Cry 5:

Someone even recreated the terrifying Baker Mansion in the latest Far Cry, as well:

Counter Strike: GO also got some Ubisoft lovin’:

As well as the beloved Nuketown map from the Call of Duty: Black Ops franchise:

Far Cry 5 is now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

“Far Cry comes to America in the latest installment of the award-winning franchise. Welcome to Hope County, Montana. When your arrival incites the cult to violently seize control of the region, you must rise up and spark the fires of resistance to liberate a besieged community. Freely explore Hope County’s rivers, lands, and skies with the largest customizable weapon and vehicle roster ever in a Far Cry game. You are the hero of the story in a thrilling world that hits back with every punch, and where the places you discover and the locals you ally with will shape your story in ways you’ll never see coming.”