Far Cry 5 Players Are on the Hunt for Bigfoot

Bigfoot. Is he real? Maybe. Probably not. Is he in Far Cry 5? Probably. But maybe not.

Just like in real-life, players in Far Cry 5 are on the hunt to find Bigfoot, who may or may not exist in the game. However, I suspect that Reddit users will find him in Far Cry 5 – if he exists – much quicker than real-life Bigfoot big hunters will find the legend himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The search began not long after launch, when players came across the following map (image courtesy of Reddit user DutchSoldier01):

– Far Cry 5 Side Mission Spoilers Ahead –

The above map is located in a cabin in the Whitetail Mountains, and can be found after completing a mission dubbed ‘Gone Squatchin.’ Belonging to a recently deceased Bigfoot hunter, the map – which doesn’t line up with the player’s map of Hope County – features a variety of apparent sightings, photos, red Xs, and everything else you would expect from a tracking map.

However, many Reddit users have pointed out they have used the map and other clues to search for Bigfoot, to no avail. Though one person claims to apparently come across the legend, but had no proof. Aka, a classic run-in with Bigfoot.

That said, at the moment, it appears there is no Bigfoot in Far Cry 5, but only time will tell if this is actually the case or not.

It wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility that Bigfoot is somewhere wandering Hope County, seeming Far Cry 4 had DLC called Valley of the Yetis that featured Bigfoot’s tundra cousin, the Yeti. That said, you may think Bigfoot would come as Far Cry 5 DLC, but Ubisoft has already announced the game’s DLC, which includes Mars, Vietnam, and zombies content. So unless Bigfoot is a zombie or found his way to Mars in the past few years, it seems unlikely he will appear in any DLC.

Bigfoot is one of the world’s largest on-going and divisive mysteries. Perhaps Far Cry 5 is staying true to the legend. Or perhaps a Turkey on fire has already killed it.

Far Cry 5 — which launched this past week — is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.