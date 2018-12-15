New ‘Far Cry: New Dawn’ Footage Reveals a Familiar Face

The team over at Ubisoft have shared a new inside look at the upcoming post-apocalyptic adventure Far Cry: New Dawn with a new video showing off six minutes of unseen gameplay.

Thanks to the folks over at IGN, we’ve got an even closer look at what’s to come with the very different direction the Far Cry series is taking. New Dawn is pretty much what would happen if Far Cry, Rage 2, Fallout, and Borderlands all got together and partied it up and that Rage-esque style is very much apparent in the most recent gameplay action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We also get a chance to see some of the returning characters from Far Cry 5, which makes sense since this is a continuation of that story – albeit 17 years in the future. We will say it feels good to see Pastor Jerome once more – especially given his role in this game’s predecessor.

Far Cry: New Dawn will be making its debut for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 15th. What are your thoughts on the latest narrative? It’s got some serious Rage vibes going on, do you think that fits what Far Cry is known for? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

For more about the game itself:

“Dive into a transformed, vibrant, post-apocalyptic Hope County, Montana, 17 years after a global nuclear catastrophe. Lead the fight against the Highwaymen as they seek to take over the last remaining resources in the latest installment of Far Cry.”