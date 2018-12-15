New ‘Far Cry: New Dawn’ Footage Reveals a Familiar Face

The team over at Ubisoft have shared a new inside look at the upcoming post-apocalyptic adventure Far Cry: New Dawn with a new video showing off six minutes of unseen gameplay.
Thanks to the folks over at IGN, we’ve got an even closer look at what’s to come with the very different direction the Far Cry series is taking. New Dawn is pretty much what would happen if Far Cry, Rage 2, Fallout, and Borderlands all got together and partied it up and that Rage-esque style is very much apparent in the most recent gameplay action.
We also get a chance to see some of the returning characters from Far Cry 5, which makes sense since this is a continuation of that story – albeit 17 years in the future. We will say it feels good to see Pastor Jerome once more – especially given his role in this game’s predecessor.
Far Cry: New Dawn will be making its debut for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 15th. What are your thoughts on the latest narrative? It’s got some serious Rage vibes going on, do you think that fits what Far Cry is known for? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!
For more about the game itself:
“Dive into a transformed, vibrant, post-apocalyptic Hope County, Montana, 17 years after a global nuclear catastrophe. Lead the fight against the Highwaymen as they seek to take over the last remaining resources in the latest installment of Far Cry.”
- Fight to survive in a post-apocalyptic world as you take up arms to fight alongside a friend in online co-op.
- Lead the fight against the highwaymen and their ruthless leaders, the Twins.
- Build up your home base and recruit specialists to upgrade it as you unlock all-new features.
- Battle your enemies for resources in Hope County and around the country as you venture to new locations.
- Upgrade to the Deluxe Edition to receive additional weapons, outfits, and vehicles.