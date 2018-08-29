Far Cry 5 ‘Dead Living Zombies’ DLC Now Available

Far Cry 5 took players to Mars, to Montana, and through a whirlwind of cult madness. The latest in the Far Cry series from Ubisoft has taken us for some wild rides and now, apparently, zombies are being thrown into the mix.
The developers over at Ubisoft gave us our first look at the Dead Living Zombies DLC earlier this month, stating “Team up with a friend and fight your way through ravenous zombie hordes in seven thrilling cinematic scenarios,” boasts the video’s description, though their take on zombies is a little different.
According to the DLC’s official description, “B-movie director Guy Marvel is destined to be the next big thing – just ask him. Join him in 7 hilarious scenarios to take on hordes and hordes of the undead.”
The new expansion will task players with exploring seven different (very different) film narratives while having to battle it out with a horde of zombies. The new DLC promises gore with a hilarious comedic edge, plus these other amazing perks to the latest update:
1. New Additions
- Added New Game + Mode
- Added IGE Scripting Tools
- Added new weapons
- Added new vehicles
- Added new masks
- Added new special outfits
2. Stability & Performance
- Fixed Audio issue that was causing an edge-case crash
- Fixed a connection error bug when the Host of an in-game party created a private session
- Fixed a freeze that would occur upon accessing the in-game party menu
- Bug fix for rare stuck black screen upon Fast Travelling in Coop
- Bug fix for error screen when moving an asset outside of map limits in IGE
3. Missions
- Minor bug fix for Player inventory after some cinematics
4. Audio
- Fixed minor audio/VO issues in Dead Living Zombies DLC
- Fixed a rare audio crash
5. Gameplay & UI
- Fixed minor player 3Cs issue
6. Coop
- Bug fix for Coop Client spawning in the air without the parachute perk when the Host uses Air Drop to fast travel
7. Far Cry® Arcade
- Bug fix for Lost on Mars DLC weapons in Arcade
- Minor bug fixes for Far Cry® Arcade menu navigatior
8. Map Editor
- Fixed the Sky Occlusion Setting that did not properly interact with the light level of the map
- Removed some folders that were doubled in Lights And Effects
- Bug fix for texture issues on destructible generic shapes
- Bug fix for Triggers and Actions for Scripting Tool
- Bug fix for map budgets carrying over to new created maps
- Bug fix for assets changing upon loading the map
- Added IGE Lost on Mars DLC assets
- Added IGE Dead Living Zombies DLC assets
- Minor bug fix on some Hours of Darkness DLC assets
- Minor bug fix on decals
9. Far Cry 5 Dead Living Zombies DLC
- General bug fix for release
Far Cry 5 is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.