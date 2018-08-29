Far Cry 5 ‘Dead Living Zombies’ DLC Now Available

Far Cry 5 took players to Mars, to Montana, and through a whirlwind of cult madness. The latest in the Far Cry series from Ubisoft has taken us for some wild rides and now, apparently, zombies are being thrown into the mix.

The developers over at Ubisoft gave us our first look at the Dead Living Zombies DLC earlier this month, stating “Team up with a friend and fight your way through ravenous zombie hordes in seven thrilling cinematic scenarios,” boasts the video’s description, though their take on zombies is a little different.

According to the DLC’s official description, “B-movie director Guy Marvel is destined to be the next big thing – just ask him. Join him in 7 hilarious scenarios to take on hordes and hordes of the undead.”

The new expansion will task players with exploring seven different (very different) film narratives while having to battle it out with a horde of zombies. The new DLC promises gore with a hilarious comedic edge, plus these other amazing perks to the latest update:

1. New Additions

Added New Game + Mode

Added IGE Scripting Tools

Added new weapons

Added new vehicles

Added new masks

Added new special outfits

2. Stability & Performance

Fixed Audio issue that was causing an edge-case crash

Fixed a connection error bug when the Host of an in-game party created a private session

Fixed a freeze that would occur upon accessing the in-game party menu

Bug fix for rare stuck black screen upon Fast Travelling in Coop

Bug fix for error screen when moving an asset outside of map limits in IGE

3. Missions

Minor bug fix for Player inventory after some cinematics

4. Audio

Fixed minor audio/VO issues in Dead Living Zombies DLC

Fixed a rare audio crash

5. Gameplay & UI

Fixed minor player 3Cs issue

6. Coop

Bug fix for Coop Client spawning in the air without the parachute perk when the Host uses Air Drop to fast travel

7. Far Cry® Arcade

Bug fix for Lost on Mars DLC weapons in Arcade

Minor bug fixes for Far Cry® Arcade menu navigatior

8. Map Editor

Fixed the Sky Occlusion Setting that did not properly interact with the light level of the map

Removed some folders that were doubled in Lights And Effects

Bug fix for texture issues on destructible generic shapes

Bug fix for Triggers and Actions for Scripting Tool

Bug fix for map budgets carrying over to new created maps

Bug fix for assets changing upon loading the map

Added IGE Lost on Mars DLC assets

Added IGE Dead Living Zombies DLC assets

Minor bug fix on some Hours of Darkness DLC assets

Minor bug fix on decals

9. Far Cry 5 Dead Living Zombies DLC

General bug fix for release

Far Cry 5 is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.