Far Cry 5 Post-Launch Trailer Reveals Massive Expansions, Zombie Footage Teased

Far Cry 5 could very well be one of the most ambitious titles ever developed by Ubisoft, and this morning, a jam-pakced post launch trailer is boasting some of the most impressive DLC we’ve ever seen teased for a game. We’ll give you the rundown right here, but if you’re able to watch the trailer, you can get all caught up above.

Right off the bat, you can count on three unique expansions, all taking place in vastly different environments with vastly different objectives. These are not campaign re-skins; these are wholly unique gameplay scenarios. The first will have you playing through a wartime campaign in Vietnam, the second will have you escaping an alien race of monsters on Mars, and the third is a creepy zombies mode.

“All of the three DLCs really have their own identity – Mars, the Vietnam War, a post-apocalyptic, zombie scenario – but, at the same time, we found ways to tie them into the main Far Cry 5 narrative,” Associate Producer Phil Fournier said in an update on the PlayStation Blog. “You might find, or hear about characters you met in the main game in these strange new places – even on Mars! I can’t elaborate too much on that, but let’s just say there’s a character in Far Cry 5 who believes we’re being ‘watched’ and, you know, maybe they’re right!”

Fournier also made a point to emphasize the Far Cry Arcade, a huge, creative sandbox mode that will empower players to take assets from the Far Cry 5 and other Ubisoft games to create their own scenarios and game modes. The developers will be creating their own content and updating it regularly to the arcade, but ultimately, the players are who will be taking those tools and breathing insane new life into the arcade.

“Once the game releases there’s gonna be a lot of maps, scenarios and missions created by various Ubisoft teams – Montreal, Toronto and others – and we’re gonna plant the seed of what’s possible with Far Cry Arcade. Then we’re gonna step back and just let everybody else loose.”

Between those three expansions and the ever-evolving Arcade, you’re going to have fresh Far Cry 5 content to play through for a very, very long time.