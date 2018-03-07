Far Cry 5 Gets Plenty Of New Gameplay Videos

Far Cry 5 is easily shaping up to be the most impressive game in the series to date, stepping away from the paradise-themed worlds in favor of Hope County, a city overrun by a doomsday cult that will stop at nothing to convert the locals to their side. As a soldier determined to bring them to a halt, you’ll enlist all sorts of help as you fight back, eventually taking back the County piece by piece until you eventually face off against the leaders of the cult.

We’ve already posted our impressions of the game, but if you want to see what it’s all about, we’ve got some great news. The YouTube channel Giuseppe’s Gaming has posted a trio of gameplay videos, which can be found below. In all, you’ve got about 90 minutes of new footage from the forthcoming sequel, presenting a number of activities that you can partake in throughout the game.

Of course, the first thing that comes to mind is facing off against members of the doomsday cult. However, you probably shouldn’t go running in like mad, as it’s bound to be suicide unless you’re well armed. Fortunately, the video demonstrates what kind of strategy you can utilize when it comes to taking down enemy soldiers.

In addition, you’ll also get an idea of what kind of activities you can take part in. These include fishing, which feels completely natural and offers a competitive edge when you fish against others; driving along roads and wrecking cult checkpoints, then getting out and cleaning house by jumping out; and flying around and bombing silos, while at the same time gunning enemy soldiers out of the sky with your machine guns and rockets. In short, there’s a lot to do – and that was just within the first hour of the game. The scope of the full release will likely open up pretty nicely.

The three gameplay videos can be seen below, and they’re a lot of fun if you’re into this sort of action. And we’ll have even more well before the game’s release, which is coming on February 27th, 2018 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Currently, Amazon Prime members can save 20% when they pre-order.