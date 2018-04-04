Far Cry 5’s Live Action Film Now Available To Watch On YouTube

To coincide with the release of the Far Cry 5 game last week, Ubisoft prepped a live action short film called Inside Eden’s Gate, which serves as a precursor to the events that happen within the game. Previously, the only way to watch the movie was to be a subscriber to Amazon Prime.

However, it appears that Ubisoft wants to get more word out about the film, and have made it available on YouTube. You can watch the whole thing above, and check out the events that lead up to what happens in the game.

In Inside Eden’s Gate, we get to see three filmmakers as they make their way cross-county to Hope County, where they hear about someone’s sister – in this case, Faith, who’s in the game – being taken in by the Eden’s Gate cult. Little do they realize, however, the horror that awaits them.

Over the course of the film, we get a closer look at the Father, Joseph Seed, who serves as the leader of the cult, alongside his allies and family, including gun-toting Jacob Seed, brainwashing specialist John Seed, and the previously mentioned Faith. We won’t tell you how the movie ends, but if you want to get a better idea of what Eden’s Gate is all about – and what prompts the Federal Marshals to move in to arrest the Seed family – you’ll definitely want to give it a look.

The movie is still available to watch over at Amazon Video, so don’t worry, you can still check it out there if you’re a member. Its release on YouTube just provides it a bigger audience, and is sure to get more people excited about the game, if they didn’t happen to pick it up already.

Heads up, though – like the game, the movie is mature-rated, and has a fair share of violence, particularly when the vloggers find themselves going head to head against the cult. So don’t exactly pop it open if the kids are around, yeah? Do indulge, though, if you’re eager to see what the game is all about. It’s good stuff.

Then jump head first into Far Cry 5, which is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.