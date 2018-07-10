Far Cry 5 Lost on Mars DLC Teased With New Trailer

Far Cry 5’s next space-themed DLC called Lost on Mars is releasing next week with a new teaser trailer out now to preview the planetary expansion.

After taking players to Vietnam with the Hours of Darkness DLC, the next adventure takes people far outside of Hope County, Montana. Ubisoft’s next Far Cry 5 DLC actually puts you on Mars to do combat against aliens who would otherwise threaten Earth when the DLC releases on July 17.

“Lost on Mars transports the franchise’s insanity from Hope County to the red planet as Nick Rye is teleported to a hostile planet to help his buddy Hurk thwart an alien invasion of Earth,” a description of the Lost on Mars DLC said. “This adventure gives players a new arsenal of alien weaponry, including the Blaster of Disaster, Hellfire and Morphinator, while also introducing a new transversal tool with Space Jets. Humankind’s future is in the hands of the game’s most notorious guns-for-hire. Time to squash some bugs!”

The DLC also adds the Mars assets found in the DLC to the game’s Arcade mode, so you’ll be able to incorporate the Red Planet’s features into new and existing maps. Players will also gain access to certain DLC weapons that they can use in the base game’s story mode.

“Future content will also include thematic assets that will be added to Far Cry Arcade for free. Those who download the Lost on Mars DLC will also gain access to new weapons – Obliteratorrrr, Taser Phazer Annihilazer, Nerve Reaper, Grape Popper and Hellfire – to use as they liberate Hope County from the Project at Eden’s Gate.”

Following the release of Lost on Mars, Far Cry 5 has one last DLC coming down the road, an expansion that rounds out the wild post-release ride by letting players slay some zombies. The final DLC is called Dead Living Zombies and is scheduled to release in August with more assets coming to Arcade players during that expansion as well.

The second Far Cry 5 DLC can be purchased separately from the rest whenever it releases next week on July 17, but if you already own the game’s season pass, you’ll automatically receive the Lost on Mars DLC. The same applies to the Dead Living Zombies content when it’s released later in August, but that DLC doesn’t yet have an exact release date.