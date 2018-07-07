Gaming

Far Cry 5 Photo Mode Is Already Producing Some Awesome Results

Far Cry 5 is one of the best looking games this year, and among some of the best looking games […]

By

Far Cry 5 is one of the best looking games this year, and among some of the best looking games this generation. While the occasional animation or character model can leave much room for improvement, the lighting and graphical fidelity brings to life one of the most beautiful parts of the United States: Montana.

As an entire package, I think Far Cry 5 has its problems. But throughout my time with it, I loved looking at it. It’s the type of game you have to occasional stop and just take in the view, you know, before an airplane crashes into a deer atop the hill and an aflame turkey charges out of the woods at you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That all said, earlier this week Ubisoft finally added a Photo Mode to the game, and as a result, some awesome shots are already starting to pour in.

The new Photo Mode can lead to some pretty beautiful pictures from r/farcry
Lovely photo mode. Never gonna make progress with the huge list of stuff I want to do. This weekend: oddball attractions tour! from r/farcry
Picture mode really shows how beautiful this game is from r/farcry
“Only youuuu….” Made with Photo Mode. from r/farcry
In love with photo mode from r/farcry

Besides the music, the best part of Far Cry 5 is its presentation. It’s beautiful and serene, and also sometimes beautifully chaotic, as these shots can attest to.

The Photo Mode has only been available for a few days, and it’s already producing some gems. I can’t wait to see what will come.

Far Cry 5 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is notably the best-selling game so far this year.

To see more photos captured with Photo Mode, or to get your own shots out there to people who will appreciate them, head over to the game’s official Reddit page or tweet using #FCSPhotoMode.

Tagged:

Related Posts