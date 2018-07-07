Far Cry 5 Photo Mode Is Already Producing Some Awesome Results

Far Cry 5 is one of the best looking games this year, and among some of the best looking games this generation. While the occasional animation or character model can leave much room for improvement, the lighting and graphical fidelity brings to life one of the most beautiful parts of the United States: Montana.

As an entire package, I think Far Cry 5 has its problems. But throughout my time with it, I loved looking at it. It’s the type of game you have to occasional stop and just take in the view, you know, before an airplane crashes into a deer atop the hill and an aflame turkey charges out of the woods at you.

That all said, earlier this week Ubisoft finally added a Photo Mode to the game, and as a result, some awesome shots are already starting to pour in.

I can’t thank you enough for implementing a photo mode to @FarCrygame . ❤️ Due to some massive headaches I wasn’t able to take more photos. More will follow for sure in the next days! 😃 #FC5PhotoMode @Ubisoft pic.twitter.com/YvntzPOJZL — Aγτ. Mοϱγαν Cϱεεδ (@AgtMorganCreed) July 5, 2018

Playing around with the new photo mode is so much Fun ! I was running around for like an hour, just to take cool screenshots. #FC5PhotoMode @Ubisoft @FarCrygame pic.twitter.com/J0P8Npbnp7 — Tizino (@pcrtizino) July 6, 2018

I’ve been having having so much fun with the #FC5PhotoMode pic.twitter.com/1oMp5VRWVO — Cambomcb (@cameronmcb) July 5, 2018

Besides the music, the best part of Far Cry 5 is its presentation. It’s beautiful and serene, and also sometimes beautifully chaotic, as these shots can attest to.

The Photo Mode has only been available for a few days, and it’s already producing some gems. I can’t wait to see what will come.

Far Cry 5 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is notably the best-selling game so far this year.

To see more photos captured with Photo Mode, or to get your own shots out there to people who will appreciate them, head over to the game’s official Reddit page or tweet using #FCSPhotoMode.