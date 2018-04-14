Far Cry 5 Was the Best-Selling PS4 Game on PSN in March

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the PlayStation Store’s top-downloaded games for the month of March for both Europe and North America.

The big winner for March: Ubisoft’s Far Cry 5.

After topping the North American PS4 chart for two straight months, Monster Hunter World has finally been slain by the year’s biggest release yet, Far Cry 5. The former notably slide all the way to the number nine spot. Meanwhile, other new March debuts, A Way Out and MLB The Show 18 came in at number three and number two, respectively. Other notable debut in March, Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, failed to chart.

On the PlayStation VR charts, Moss climbed from number seven spot to the top of the chart in its second month on the market, taking the crown from SUPERHOT VR in the process.

In Europe, February’s top-charting PS4 game, FIFA 18, was also replaced by Far Cry 5. Meanwhile, A Way Out came in at number two, as MLB The Show 18 and Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom both failed to chart (the former isn’t a surprise given how baseball isn’t popular, at all, in Europe).

And just like the North American PS VR charts, the European PS VR chart was crowned by Moss, followed by new release Bravo Team at number two.

The two big stories for the month is that despite releasing deep into the month, Far Cry 5 had no problem dominating the charts, which is no surprise given how it is reported to have sold 5 million copies in just one week. The other is A Way Out, and how it demonstrated that independent games, with the help of EA and its EA Originals program, can find considerable success on the charts. Like Far Cry 5, A Way Out‘s developers recently announced their own, more humble, sales milestone: surpassing one million copies sold in two weeks.

Below, you can find the full PS4 charts for both regions. For the other charts featured, click here and here.

North America:

Far Cry 5 MLB The Show 18 A Way Out Grand Theft Auto V NBA Live 18 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Battlefield 1 Revolution Titanfall 2 Monster Hunter World Gang Beasts

Europe: