Far Cry 5 Lets You Recruit a Bear Named Cheeseburger

We may be a little excited for the upcoming Far Cry 5 title coming from Ubisoft, and can you blame us? From the short film that was just announced and the cautious tale told via a goosebumps inducing live-action trailer, there’s a lot to be hyped about.

The above video contains mission spoilers

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just earlier today Ubisoft dropped five new videos showing us a deeper look at the Seed family, including Cult leader Joseph Seed, as well as a few returning franchise favourites and unlikely allies. Now a new video has surfaced and … yeah, we’re calling it; it’s the best video yet.

Wait for it …

You can actually recruit a bear named Cheeseburger and maybe it’s the hype talking but that sounds like one of the coolest things ever. You can meet Cheeseburger yourself in the video at the top of the article, and he’s doing his best alongside Best Boy Boomer (the adorable canine companion) and we are in love with all of the different aspects this game has to offer players.

The video comes courtesy of our friends over at PlayStation Lifestyle and goes in detail about how you can recruit this ferocious companion for yourself when the game launches later this month!

The video was taken during an Ubisoft even held in Montana with a full recreation of Hope County. We here at ComicBook were also there and got our hands on the game while meeting with some of the actors and crew for the new title. From what we’ve all played so far, this game will be amazing. Both fans of the Far Cry franchise and those just looking for a rad experience have something to look forward to! Don’t believe us? You can check out our full first impression right here, as well as a small blurb from it below:

“The gameplay is vintage Far Cry, but the new stuff, like being able to recruit help and taking part in activities like hunting and fishing, is a blast. It feels quite natural when it comes to targeting and other actions. Combined with our previous hands-on with the game, it’s all coming together into a fun experience – even if, again, you’re going head-to-head with a force that’s more powerful than you may realize.

Far Cry 5 probably hits harder than any game before it, mainly due to its storyline and the actions of Seed and his followers – they can be a bit tough to stomach. But if you’re ready to put up the good fight, it appears ready to reward you for doing so, with unlockable perks, helpful allies (again, teaming up with a freakin’ bear) and a strong, solid presentation. The co-op will speak volumes as well, especially if you find a great tag-team partner.”