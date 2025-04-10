Marathon Teased by DrLupo: “It’s Good, Dude”

Bungie announced Marathon in 2023 and has been relatively quiet on it up until this week, but Dr. Lupo, a well-known streamer, recently gave a small tease. While not saying much as he is likely under NDA, Dr. Lupo assured fans Marathon is “good” while hinting at his longtime involvement with the project. This news came during one of Dr. Lupo’s streams for Escape from Tarkov and ahead of Bungie’s upcoming gameplay reveal for Marathon on April 12th. With not much time before an in-depth look at the game, this reassurance has increased fan hype.

Dr. Lupo is a popular streamer, playing games such as Fortnite and Escape from Tarkov. On Bungie’s Marathon, Dr. Lupo says he was aware of the project since 2017 or 2018 and has playtested it for about five or six years.

“Every iteration I’ve seen of it has been better than the last iteration” he said while claiming to be the first non-Bungie employee to see the game.

With Dr. Lupo’s familiarity with extraction shooters and battle royale games, it wouldn’t be surprising for Bungie to partner with the streamer to make Marathon the best it can be and feel satisfying to play. However, even if Dr. Lupo has been heavily involved with Marathon, it should be noted that he could be biased due to his investment in the game.

That said, Bungie has the pedigree to warrant the excitement and anticipation Marathon has generated. With the legendary Halo trilogy under its belt along with Halo Reach and the Destiny series, the studio has proven it knows shooters. An extraction shooter is slightly outside its wheelhouse, but Bungie can certainly rise to the occasion. Only time will tell if Marathon becomes a hit, but thankfully, there are only a few days remaining before the official gameplay reveal which should be followed by a chance to pre-order the game.