Most Popular Far Cry Game Is Its Lowest Price Ever Thanks to 90% Discount

The best-selling Far Cry game is the lowest price it ever has been, courtesy of the PlayStation Store. While Far Cry 3 is no doubt the best game in the series, it is actually not the best-selling game in the series. Nor is it the most recent installment in the series, the mediocre Far Cry 6. For those that don't know what the best-selling Far Cry game is, it is Far Cry 5, which, as far as we know, is also the best-selling Ubisoft game of all time, or at least one of them.

For those on PS4 or PS5 who have never played Far Cry 5, this can now be corrected for just $5.99, thanks to a 90 percent discount that is live on the PlayStation Store until September 26. The game has no native PS5 version, however, it is playable on the PS5 via backward compatibility.

The 2018 open-world first-person shooter released back in the day to an 82 on Metacritic, a bit off the critical highs of the series, but also much higher than the critical lows of the series. Why it outsold every other game by a substantial margin, we don't know. The American setting may have played a role, as well as the game's various controversies, none of which are significant, but all of which ensured it got lots of attention in the media.

"Welcome to Hope County, Montana, the land of the free and brave, but also the home of a fanatical doomsday cult. Stand up to cult leader Joseph Seed and his siblings, the Heralds, to spark the fires of resistance and liberate the besieged community," reads an official blurb about the game. "Play solo or two-player co-op in the vast open world of Hope County. Use a vast arsenal of weapons from rocket launchers to shovels, and take control of iconic muscle cars, ATVs, planes, and more to engage the cult forces in epic fights."

Right now, there is no official word of a new Far Cry game, but there is believed to be at least one, if not two in development at Ubisoft. Whatever the case, each game is a standalone experience so you don't need to play Far Cry 5 in preparation, but it is one of the better games in the series for those interested to dive into it.