Far Cry 5 Shovels Are an Excellent Way to Kill Punk Eagles

The devastation and horror Turkeys can cause in Far Cry 5 is well-documented. What isn’t well-documented though is how much of a pain in the side eagles in the game can be.

That’s right, equally terrifying as a turkey on fire charging you like a rhino on steroids is a bald-eagle soaring down from the sky to tear your face off as its screams at you. If you’ve come across these little guys, you will know shooting them down before they strike always isn’t the easiest thing. But that’s because bullets aren’t meant for eagles: shovels are.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The shovel in Far Cry 5 is one of the most popular weapons in the game. Not only does it often net you a hilarious encounter, but it also can be quite effective, as Reddit user Fatjesustokes discovered when an eagle charged them from the sky, and they swung at it with a shovel like a Barry Bonds did a fastball down the center of the plate. The result: a dead eagle, and one of the most hilarious videos I’ve seen this month.

It’s simple: shovel always beats eagle. That’s just how nature works. And remember, when in “Spread Eagle,” shovels down, but for real eagles, shovels up. Do this, and you won’t have to worry about annoying eagles bothering you ever again.

Far Cry 5 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, starting at $59.99 USD. Below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of an official elevator pitch via its developer and publisher Ubisoft:

“Hope County, Montana, has been overrun by a fanatical doomsday cult – The Project at Eden’s Gate. On your arrival, you must spark the fires of resistance to liberate the community. Fan the flames of resistance and fight to free Hope County from the grip of a deadly cult. Beware the wrath of Joseph Seed and his cult followers as you support the resistance in small-town America. Explore Hope County and discover the Montana countryside, its wildlife, and its inhabitants in an exciting open world.”