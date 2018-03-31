Far Cry 5’s Turkeys Are Not to Be Messed With

Just like in real life, Turkeys are not to be messed with in Far Cry 5. They are dangerous, ruthless, unpredictable, persistent, and apparently fire resistant.

As you can see in the video above — courtesy of Baked_anne_frink — Turkeys are nature’s version of an armored tank. They will run through a sea of fire, and hunt you down if you piss them off. Flamethrower to the face? No problem, Turkeys in Far Cry 5 know no pain. They will tackle you, tear you apart with their spurs, and light you on fire back.

And apparently Turkeys in Far Cry 5 used to be somehow worse. According to one Twitter user, the little death-machines were nerfed upon release, as pre-release patch notes included AI fixes for the Turkeys who were too powerful. How much more powerful were the old turkeys of Hope County? We may never know. And that’s probably a good thing.

What a funny patch note for Far Cry 5. I wonder what that turkey was on 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zbFj4ZSqpU — Drax the Destroyer (@DaOBeeZY) March 28, 2018

This is not a joke. If you spot a turkey in Far Cry 5, turn-around, run, and pray that BAMF didn’t spot you. If you don’t put some “respeck” on their name, you will be rightfully punished, as many players have found out.

Really enjoying far cry 5. Saw a turkey. Thought aww a turkey. Then the turkey starts trampling my face. — RandomGaminginHD (@RGinHD) March 29, 2018

The Turkey in Far Cry 5 can take a full 3 shots from a .44 before death

A human takes one anywhere on their body and they die — Gutsberman (@Umber_man) March 29, 2018

The most terrifying thing in Far Cry 5 so far is the turkey. @FarCrygame #Turkeyforhire — NateSak (@NateSak) March 28, 2018

Far Cry 5 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, starting at $59.99 USD. Below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of an official overview via Ubisoft:

“Hope County, Montana, has been overrun by a fanatical doomsday cult – The Project at Eden’s Gate. On your arrival, you must spark the fires of resistance to liberate the community. Fan the flames of resistance and fight to free Hope County from the grip of a deadly cult. Beware the wrath of Joseph Seed and his cult followers as you support the resistance in small-town America. Explore Hope County and discover the Montana countryside, its wildlife, and its inhabitants in an exciting open world.”