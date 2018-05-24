Far Cry 5 Announces Vietnam DLC, Zombies, and Sci-Fi Goodness

Ubisoft has announced the next step for their latest installment in the Far Cry series, and it’s taking a break from the crazed cultist and adorable animal companions to thrust players into “Hours of Darkness” with new content (see what we did there?).

According to Ubisoft, the Hours of Darkness DLC is slated to drop on June 5th for all platforms, and promises an entirely new play experience. The developer told us that the new DLC “transports players into a war-torn Vietnam as they relive the harrowing experience of Wendell Redler from the main campaign of Far Cry 5. Playable in solo or online co-op, Hours of Darkness transports players from rural Montana to a dangerous jungle where they must rescue imprisoned squad mates, wreak havoc on the Viet Cong and North Vietnamese Army, and fight to get back home.”

They added, “This first DLC adventure will feature new gear and abilities as well as two different playable modes that will be unlocked after completing Hours of Darkness: Survivor Mode, giving players a limited load out for a more challenging play through, and Action Movie Mode, where a generous load out delivers over-the-top action.”

Additionally, there’s even MORE DLC on the way, one even taking players to Mars. And of course, because ever title does, zombies will also be added:

“Far Cry 5 post-launch will continue with two new DLC adventures – Lost on Mars and Dead Living Zombies – which will be released this year in July and August. Two additional asset drops will give map builders more tools to create unique Far Cry Arcade experiences. The DLC adventures are available in the Season Pass, or as standalone DLC purchases, while new asset releases for Far Cry Arcade will be available for free to all players.”

There’s definitely a lot of excitement to go around, and sometimes it’s nice to take a break from rural Montana. Especially with a family like the Seeds roaming about!

Far Cry 5 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Interested in checking out the brand new soundtrack for Far Cry 5: Hours of Darkness? You can check it out, for free, right here.