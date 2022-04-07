A new Far Cry 6 update is great for some players, completely irrelevant for other players. The latest Far Cry game from Ubisoft is available on a variety of platforms. In fact, it’s available on just about every modern platform other than Nintendo Switch. That said, the new update is only relevant to Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. And because the update is technically a hotfix, it means Xbox users won’t even have anything to download.

The hotfix does one thing and one thing only, and that’s fix an issue with the new Stranger Things content. With the release of the the free post-launch content, an issue began to plague Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S players that would trigger a message prompt telling said players they needed to sign up for Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Live Gold when trying to launch the Stranger Things crossover mission The Vanishing. This hotfix fixes this annoying issue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Patch Notes:

Fixed an issue that caused players on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S to be prompted a message stating that they need to sign up for Xbox Gamepass or Xbox Gold when trying to launch the Stranger Things crossover mission “The Vanishing”.

Far Cry 6 is available via Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the 2021 Ubisoft open-world game, click here.

“The Far Cry series has always known how to keep players busy, and Far Cry 6 is no different,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Yara feels bigger than most open-world playgrounds and is filled with things to do, though unfortunately for completionists, many of those activities seldom feel rewarding enough to pursue. A superb villain made even more special considering Far Cry’s prestigious roster of antagonists and plenty of turn-your-brain-off quests keep Far Cry 6 engaging, but it definitely feels as though the Far Cry formula has now been stretched thin.”