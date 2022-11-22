A new Far Cry 6 leak has some good news for fans of the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game who are still interested in Yara and revisiting it. The latest Far Cry game has been out for over a year and while it's not as acclaimed as the likes of Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 4, or as popular as Far Cry 5, it's still attracted many players and fans. After all, despite being a comparably weak installment in the series, it was still one of the best-selling games of 2021. That said, if you enjoyed the game you'll be happy to know some DLC is apparently coming very soon.

According to anonymous sources with "access to information" to "some gaming store pages such as Xbox and PlayStation," Far Cry 6's Lost Between Worlds DLC has been updated several times, suggesting said DLC may be released imminently. Coupling the update is a new image for the DLC showing a character surrounded by crystals and standing in front of a "large multi-verse-like shattering portal." Within this portal are different locations from the game. The leak adds that the player will be able to jump through these portals to new locations.

And this is about the extent of the leak, which, unfortunately, makes no mention of a release date, though it does mention a reveal may come at The Game Awards 2022 next month. Until then, take everything here with a grain of salt.

Far Cry 6 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the latest Far Cry game, click here.

"The Far Cry series has always known how to keep players busy, and Far Cry 6 is no different," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Yara feels bigger than most open-world playgrounds and is filled with things to do, though unfortunately for completionists, many of those activities seldom feel rewarding enough to pursue. A superb villain made even more special considering Far Cry's prestigious roster of antagonists and plenty of turn-your-brain-off quests keep Far Cry 6 engaging, but it definitely feels as though the Far Cry formula has now been stretched thin."

