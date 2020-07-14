Far Cry 6 Reveals Big Change From Previous Games

Far Cry 6 has revealed a big change from previous games, one many fans never expected to see. When Far Cry 6 releases in February via the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia, it will have third-person cinematics. In the past, Far Cry cutscenes have played out from the first-person perspective, just like the rest of the game.

At the moment, it's unclear if all cutscenes will play out from a third-person perspective, or if it will be a mix of both. Whatever the case, according to narrative director Navid Khavari, the injection of third-person cutscenes is simply to elevate the narrative.

“We wanted to elevate that narrative as much as we can and we introduced a whole lot of new techniques that haven’t been done on the brand before,” said Khavari while speaking to Press Start. “I think the first one is, you know, we’re going to have third person cinematics, where the player gets to see their character, their customized character, in the third person and sort of interacting with all the other characters. We have also employed what we call the B cam, which means that we shoot the scenes in full performance capture and then, the actors go away and then we brought on a camera technician from film and television that essentially shoots the scene with steady cams, dollies, even cranes to give that sort of film feel to the cutscenes.”

Continuing, Khavari explains that while a lot of time and thought is going into the game's cutscenes, it's not the primary focus. In other words, it doesn't look like the perspective change will lead to an increase emphasis on cinematic storytelling.

"We don’t want a game that is just primarily focused on cinematics,” said the narrative director. “Far Cry has such a dynamic open world and in Far Cry 6, that’s where kind of the feel and look of Yara as this moving postcard, one that you’re you’re literally walking through this postcard and has a contrast of beauty but also the impression of Anton and this sort of weighty drama. We needed to make sure those things were cohesive and live together. I think in some ways, I find that cinematics can serve as sort of signposts in terms of tone that kind of inform the rest of the tone of the story and the open world, and it was important for us to make it feel cohesive.”

Far Cry 6 is set to release worldwide on February 18, 2021 via the PS5, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

