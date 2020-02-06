Far Cry 6 Reportedly in the Works and Releasing Soon

According to a new report, Far Cry 6 is in development at Ubisoft, and is releasing pretty soon, presumably on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC as a cross-gen release. Word of the new installment comes way of Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, one of the industry’s most trusted sources who has been reliably reporting on Ubisoft for years. More specifically, today during an earnings call, Ubisoft revealed it will launch five AAA games between April 2020 and March 2021. Three of these will be the already announced Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters, and Rainbow Six: Quarantine. Meanwhile, the other two are from Ubisoft’s “biggest franchises.”

Taking to Twitter, Schreier noted that neither of these two games are a new Splinter Cell, rather they are the heavily rumored and leaked next entry in Assassin’s Creed and a new installment for Far Cry, which has also been rumored here and there. Unfortunately, further details aren’t divulged on either game, but we should be hearing about them in an official capacity soon, if this report is true.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, like any report, however, as mentioned above, Schreier is widely considered one of the most trusted sources in the industry. Further, of course Ubisoft is making a new Far Cry. After all, Far Cry 5 is Ubisoft’s best-selling game of the generation.

The more pertinent question is where will the action series take us next? As you may remember, back in 2018, Ubisoft sent out a survey asking fans where they would like to see the series head to next. Included in these possible locations was North Korea, Peru, and on another planet. That said, it’s unclear whether Ubisoft will draw from any of these possible destinations. I wouldn’t be very surprised to see it return to the United States given the success of Far Cry 5.

For those that don’t know: Far Cry debuted back in 2004 via developer Crytek and Ubusoft. Critically-acclaimed, it was followed-up by 2008’s Far Cry 2, 2012’s Far Cry 3, 2014’s Far Cry 4, and 2018’a Far Cry 5. In between these releases have also been numerous spin-offs, such as Far Cry Primal and last year’s Far Cry New Dawn, the latter being widely considered the worst entry to date. As of 2014, the series has sold over 20 million copies.