Far Cry 6 Reveals Why Fan-Favorite Character Has Been Removed

For the first time since the character was introduced, a mainline Far Cry game won't have Hurk Drubman Jr, a character that's been in every mainline release and more since Far Cry 3. According to Ubisoft, this controversial decision comes down to the team wanting to focus on the characters of Yara, which means Hurk is on another adventure during the events of the game.

"The manifestations of Hurk (including Urk) are legends in Far Cry," said Navid Khavari, the game's Narrative Director. However, in the context of Yara we wanted to mainly spotlight characters from the region, so Hurk will be on other adventures during the time of Far Cry 6.

Unfortunately, this vague reply from Khavari is all Ubisoft has had to say on the matter. What's unclear is why Hurk prevents the team from focusing on the characters of Yara any more or less than the characters of previous games. Whatever the case, the door is open for the character to return in the future, but at the same time, it also sounds like the team may be ready to move on from the character as well.

Far Cry 6 is set to release on October 7 via the Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch and Ubisoft:

"In Far Cry 6, players are immersed in the adrenaline-filled, chaotic world of a modern-day guerrilla revolution," reads an official pitch of the game. "Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Become a guerrilla fighter and burn their regime to the ground. As Dani Rojas (playable as a female or male character), you will help stoke the fires of revolution through guerrilla warfare across the island of Yara, from verdant jungles to the urban streets of the capital city, Esperanza. You’ll use a powerful array of weapons and vehicles, and build a network of allies to fight alongside you, including Fangs for Hire like Chorizo, the dangerously distracting wiener dog. As President Castillo prepares his son Diego, played by Anthony Gonzalez ('Coco'), to succeed him, you will do all you can to ensure his plans don’t come to fruition."