Far Cry 7 Reportedly in Development But Hardcore Fans May Wish It Wasn’t

Far Cry 7 is reportedly in development, but hardcore fans may wish it wasn’t, because if the report is accurate, it’s not going to be anything like Far Cry 6, Far Cry 5, Far Cry 4, Far Cry 3, or any of the other modern Far Cry games. When Ubisoft evolved the Far Cry series back in 2012 with Far Cry 3, it gave us one of the best games of that generation. Since then, every Far Cry game has tried to repeat this success. The first was Far Cry 4, which did it very well. Then there was Far Cry 5 which attempted to evolve the formula a little bit by making gameplay more open-ended, but it failed to effectively do this. While Far Cry 5 is the best-selling entry in the series, it’s not because of the changes it made to the series, which were almost universally criticized. Far Cry 6 is just Far Cry 5 with a less interesting story and fewer interesting characters. If New Dawn didn’t exist, it may be the worst Far Cry game to date.

Between mainline entries and spin-offs (the aforementioned New Dawn, Blood Dragon, and Primal) Far Cry has grown into an important series for Ubisoft, but it’s a series that with each installment is increasingly criticized for being more or less being the same thing over and over again. Far Cry 7 is probably going to change this, but not in the way many fans have been asking for.

According to a new report from industry insider Jeff Grubb, Far Cry 7 is in development and it’s going to be a live-service game that’s similar to Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a new live-service Assasin’s Creed game in development.

As you would expect, this new report has Far Cry fans both worried and frustrated. Thankfully, right now, this isn’t official news. It’s a rumor, and while it’s a rumor from a reliable source, it’s still a rumor, which means there’s hope for these fans that it’s either not true or Ubisoft has a change of mind.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not addressed this rumor in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.