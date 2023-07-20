Far Cry 7 Rumor Leaks New Game Set in Korea

A new Far Cry 7 rumor has surfaced online and it comes from an anonymous source, but this hasn't stopped it from making the rounds. According to the rumor, the game is called Far Cry: Rise, and will be set on a fictional island in the yellow sea next to Korea and that has been taken over by North Korean insurgents. If this sounds like a more contentious elevator pitch than most games in the series it is, but the aim could be to replicate the success of Far Cry 5, which sparked many controversies for being set in the United States. That said, on the back of these controversies it is the best-selling game in the series by a comfortable margin. So, there's a monetary reason to dip back into more controversial settings.

"In Far Cry: Rise, you find yourself stranded on Kimsan, a remote tropical island resort in the yellow sea taken over by North Korean insurgents and their leader Choi Sang-Pil (Played By Actor Lee Jung-Jae) who has special plans for the people of the island," reads the rumor. "In Far Cry: Rise players are put into the role either Andrew or Mina Park, who are Korean Idols that must

learn to survive and save their sibling from the expanding insurgency. From the conflicts you decide to engage in down to the allies or foes you meet along the way, Rise to the challenge and choose how the story of Far Cry: Rise unfolds."

The rumor continues noting the game's campaign can be played with up to four players via co-op and will release alongside a "brand new experience" called Far Cry: Conquest, a narrative-driven extraction multiplayer mode.

"Far Cry: Conquest is an open-world, narrative- focused extraction mode where player squads of 3 have free rein to complete narrative-based missions, take on additional side objectives, engage with 90 other enemy players or Al combatants, and

search for valuable items, all while fighting to survive toward escaping the island," reads the rumor. "Players of all skill levels can choose their own strategy to play and win in this sandbox mode. It's about exploring an environment where there are active Al forces and enemy players, performing tasks and objectives, and leave the island with loot, money, valuables, and rewards to build out your inventory for the next venture onto the island. The basic idea is to loot up and get out alive."

Is any of this true? Well, it sounds plausible, but it comes from an anonymous source with no track record so be sure to take it with a grain of salt. So far, the rumor has not drawn any comment from Ubisoft.