Far Cry 7 Controversial Change Leaves Fans Seriously Worried

A new report about Far Cry 7 has left many Far Cry fans worried about a major change the game is making that is also proving contentious. According to the report, in Far Cry 7 players step into the shoes of someone whose family has been kidnapped by a conspiracy cult that is performing hallucinogenic experiments on children and animals. This doesn’t sound too different from the set up of Far Cry 5. The gameplay loop is where Far Cry 7 is supposedly making major changes.

The same report notes that players will have 24 real-life hours, which is 72 hours in-game, to rescue their family. Those that don’t rescue their family in this 24 real-life hours will presumably get a game over screen.

If this report is true, it’s a massive change to the Far Cry gameplay formula, which has been the same since 2012’s Far Cry 3 with minimal change. To this end, it is very much an open-world Ubisoft game all about slowly clearing icons and points of interest from the map.

The report comes the way of Tom Henderson, who is a very reliable source, especially when it comes to Ubisoft. In other words, there is no doubting the validity of the intel, which is why some Far Cry fans are so worried.

“The 72 hour in-game timer sounds interesting but I don’t know if Ubisoft actually has the chops to pull off that kind of game mechanically,” writes on fan of the report on Reddit. “They’re a completely different studio from the one that made Far Cy 2 and I don’t think they have it in them to implement a mechanic that gives players the slightest bit of friction.”

“Timer thing sounds terrible, especially for a Far Cry game. I like to wander, hunt animals and liberate strong-holds instead of play the main story,” adds a second fan. A third fan adds: “Timer? Hard pass. Hate those and at this point, I refuse to buy any games that have it. Too bad, too, I greatly enjoy Far Cry having played them all and would have continued to do so if not for this. There are way better ways to ‘change the formula’ than this.

Of course, there are fans who are excited for something different from the series that has been doing the same thing over and over again for a decade now. The formula has grown a little stale, and so has interest. Early reactions though suggest this not the path to take going forward.

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. None of this is official information. If Ubisoft comments, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. If it was going to comment though, it would have done so already as the report has been live for a bit now.