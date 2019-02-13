‘Far Cry New Dawn’ Launch Trailer and First 12 Minutes of Gameplay Released

Ubisoft released Far Cry New Dawn’s new launch trailer on Tuesday to show what the end of the world looks like in a Far Cry game with some new and old faces making an appearance.

Scheduled to release on February 15th, Far Cry New Dawn takes place after the events of Far Cry 5 where the canon ending saw nuclear bombs going off to change the world and send it into the apocalypse. Around 17 years later, people have emerged to rebuild with groups like the Highwaymen who are led by the two villains in the trailer, Mickey and Lou, establishing their claims on what’s left.

Far Cry games always have a big focus on its villains, and this trailer is no exception, but it also brings back Joseph Seed from Far Cry 5. The villain and cult leader who was responsible for the whole catastrophe that plunged the world into the Far Cry New Dawn setting appears more than once in the trailer. Seed was still alive at the end of Far Cry 5 and shows up once in the trailer in what looks like it’s some sort of vision with the second appearance showing a much less imposing version of the villain who’s lost a lot of weight and even more of his sanity.

If the launch trailer alone wasn’t enough for you, Ubisoft also released the first 12 minutes of gameplay in Far Cry New Dawn to show how things begin. The opening segments of the game can be found below to see where players find themselves at the start along with some narration that explains what’s taken place in the time between the bombs going off and the moment everyone started coming back out. For those purists who are abstaining from seeing any actual gameplay from Far Cry New Dawn and have only gotten their fill of trailers so far, you’ll want to skip Ubisoft’s latest video.

Regardless of how much you’ve seen of Ubisoft’s new game, it won’t be long before everyone’s able to experience it. Far Cry New Dawn is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on February 15th.