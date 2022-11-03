Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution Announced by Ubisoft

Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution -- starring Giancarlo Esposito, the actor behind the villain in Far Cry 6 -- has been announced by Ubisoft and is slated to release sometime in February 2023. While the name may suggest this is Far Cry 6 DLC or a standalone Far Cry spin-off, it's not. Rather, Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution is a prequel audible series. And for now, this is the extent we know about it.

Considering it's a prequel and starring the villain of Far Cry 6, it could be about when Anton Castillo took over as leader of Yara. It could also be about the height of his rule, as he wasn't always unpopular among the people of the continent. However, the name itself suggests it will chronicle the events leading up to the revolution, aka the game. Whatever the case, it's unlikely protagonist of the game, Dani Rojas will be featured. Other characters in the game -- like Clara Garcia -- should be though.

Far Cry 6 is far from the most beloved game in the series, though it seems to have sold appreciably despite this. In fact, it's held by many alongside the likes of Far Cry: New Dawn and Far Cry Primal, as one of the weaker points in the series. And this is for a variety of reasons, including trite characters, an uninteresting story that doesn't use its villain enough, and an outdated gameplay loop and world design. The game also made some controversial changes to staples of the series, like replacing the first-person cutscenes with third-person cutscenes. It's not the greatest game, so it's surprising to see Ubisoft continue to develop products attached to it. One of the redeeming elements of the game is Giancarlo Esposito's performance though, so more of him may make this worth checking out.

