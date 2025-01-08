EA Sports FC 25 Patch Notes Revealed for Update #7

Title Update #7 for EA Sports FC 25 is now available to download across all platforms and brings with it some pretty big changes. For the most part, the past month has been pretty dry when it comes to support for FC 25. This was to be expected, though, as those at EA Sports took time off for the holidays to close out 2024. Now, with the calendar having turned over to 2025, a new update for FC 25 has quickly released with some key tweaks.

As a whole, Update #7 for EA Sports FC 25 isn’t as big as some others we’ve seen in the past. Still, there are some pretty notable adjustments that have been made on this patch, predominantly in relation to Ultimate Team. Other than these UT bugs that have been fixed, EA Sports has also rectified others tied to gameplay and Career mode, in addition to some related to audio and visuals throughout the soccer sim.

To get a full look at everything that Update #7 for EA Sports FC 25 does, you can view the full patch notes attached below.

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

When opening a Player Pick Item and performing specific actions, the Player Item could display as tradable; this was a visual issue only.

Addressed a stability issue that could occur when opening multiple Player Pick Packs.

Sometimes, Player Item portraits could have appeared misaligned with the rest of the Player Item during the walkout animation.

When opening a pack containing double walkout Player Items, the details of the second Player Item were shown. Details of the first player reveal will now be displayed in the tunnel sequence.

Sometimes, the country flag was not displayed on time during the pack opening animation.

Gameplay

Addressed the following issues:

In certain situations the positioning system was bringing players too close to the ball carrier when cutting off passing lanes, resulting in autotackles.

This could also result in midfielders being pulled out of position to overload the ball carrier, reducing passing options.

Addressed multiple situations where the goalkeeper would deflect the ball instead of catching it, making it look like they “fumbled” the save.

Addressed an issue where skill moves could be unresponsive or not be triggered.

Addressed an issue where the goalkeeper could sometimes fail to perform desperation animations when running back to the goal on chip shots.

Addressed an issue where the player not receiving the ball from the ball kid could cause a broken throw-in animation, preventing the game from progressing.

Addressed issues where attempting a lobbed through pass would sometimes result in a through ground pass instead.

Players were incorrectly able to do precision lobs off of headers, which could result in headers launching enormous distances across the field.

We have resolved this issue and players will no longer be able to perform this action.

Sometimes the goalkeeper could trigger an unrealistic jumping animation during a save.

Addressed an issue where the Precision Pass UI would incorrectly enlarge after a pass was made.

Addressed an issue where a Super Cancel sometimes did not stop the player from running after the ball.

Reduced accuracy of first-time lofted through passes.

In rare situations, players could appear invisible on the Pitch.

Clubs

Addressed the following issues:

At the Top Performers screen, the CPU Avatar could have incorrect body types.

Sometimes, following a player disconnecting from the match, the CPU AI would be assigned as the penalty taker.

Addressed an issue that would cause UI elements to appear twice on Short Goal Replays.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

A stability issue could have occurred while playing Live Starting Point.

In Manager Career, a stability issue could have occurred after consecutively substituting players during the simulation.

In rare situations, in Manager Career, a stability issue could have occurred when creating a club.

In Player Career, addressed some instances of irrelevant and incorrect emails being sent by Managers.

Made the following changes:

Increased the amount of Player Roles a player within Manager Career Mode can be familiar with.

Updated UEFA competition rules so teams cannot face opponents from their own association (domestic league), and can only be drawn against a maximum of two sides from the same association.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some tifos, stadium themes, balls, kits, hair, stadiums, trophies, star heads, crests, props, scenes, broadcasting, and crowds.

Added Favourite Team Selector that allows Squads and Line-Up saves to be carried over to Seasons and Co-Op Seasons.

Addressed the following issues: