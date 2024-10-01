EA Sports FC 25 Title Update #2 Releases With Patch Notes

EA Sports has today released Title Update #2 for its newly released soccer sim EA Sports FC 25. After formally launching this past week, EA was quick to push out an initial patch for EA Sports FC 25 that provided some baseline improvements for the title. Naturally, as the game started to be played by more people, more complaints came flooding in about various features that needed to be fixed. Now, EA has quickly followed up with a new update that should make things slightly better.

Available to download now, Title Update #2 for EA Sports FC 25 isn't necessarily a major one, but it does include some vital changes. The general stability of FC 25 has now been improved across Career, Online, and Ultimate Team modes, while other issues tied to controls on PC have now been resolved. Other UI fixes have then been made to Ultimate Team, in particular.

For now, Title Update #2 for EA Sports FC 25 is only available to download on PC. EA Sports hasn't given fans a release date for when the patch will be coming to consoles, but it should be relatively soon. Until that time, the PC iteration of FC 25 will no longer be allowed to utilize crossplay as the game's version is now different from those on other platforms.

To get a full look at everything that has been changed with this new EA Sports FC 25 update today, you can view the patch notes in their entirety below.

EA Sports FC 25 Title Update #2 Patch Notes

General, Audio, and Visual

Addressed the following issues:

Sometimes button inputs were not being registered when performing actions in the menus.

Controller compatibility issues when using Steam Input. Steam Input now needs to be enabled before launching EA SPORTS FC 25 to have it work as intended.

Stability issue occasionally happening in all Online modes.

Ultimate Team

Stability issue when accessing Squad Battles.

Addressed instances of stability issues while in the Store.

Unintended UI elements sometimes displaying on the screen.

Adjusted the message that displays when confirming to start an Evolution.

Career

Addressed the following issue: