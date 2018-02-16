Fe Launch Trailer Has Arrived Showing Off Magical Adventures, Available Now

The majestic world of Fe is now available and to celebrate, the team has released a stunning new launch trailer to show why the latest metroidvania title deserves your attention.

The latest video, see above, goes into what exactly Fe has to offer. What abilities can be learned, what paths can be taken, what lands there are to explore. The colourful adventure provides a dreamstate-esque experience that promises a story as beautiful as the art style.

Fe is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

More about the game:

“Fe is a new type of platform adventure where the story is up to you to discover, without handholding, told wordlessly through the discoveries you make during gameplay.

Become Fe and discover a world that you will never want to leave. Run, climb, and glide your way through a dark Nordic forest to explore its living, breathing world – one filled with secrets, legends, and mystical creatures.

Master a diverse array of cries to befriend every animal or plant and have them help you on your journey. Each having uniquely distinct attributes, abilities and behaviors that will help you to unlock and traverse new areas of the forest.

Embarking on your voyage, you’ll find everything is connected, and nothing is what it first seems. Secret places, hidden artifacts, old ruins, shortcuts, and powers makes exploring endlessly fun.

Unravel the secrets of the menacing Silent Ones on your journey through the forest, aiding fantastical creatures in handcrafted short stories while learning the secret of Fe’s origin.

Effortlessly traverse the entire forest. Gracefully glide from tree to tree. Use stealth and agility to evade danger, observe nature, and hide in the shadows. Ascend the treetops to plan your next move.

While the forest is an astounding place, the Silent Ones are threatening this magical world’s harmony. To make it a home again, you must stop them.”