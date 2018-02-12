Fear Effect Sedna Development is Finished, Huge Team Update Incoming

For those that loved the Fear Effect series – good news! The team over at Sushee Games couldn’t wait to share update that the development process for Fear Effect Sedna is officially complete, making fans waiting for the big reveal even more excited for what’s to come!

Published by Square Enix Collective, the next step in the Fear Effect adventure will be coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC March, 2018! With progress officially done, polishing now goes into affect and final touches before it is ready to launch.

According to the game’s official Steam page:

Be part of a new Fear Effect adventure with Fear Effect Sedna, a new game in the classic series made popular on the original PlayStation console. With a whole new story, and shifting to a pausable real-time tactical action style, players will be able to control the team strategically and tackle enemies and puzzles alike.

Fear Effect Sedna is set four years after the events of the original Fear Effect game, and things have changed for the team. Hana, freed from the Triad, lives with Rain in Hong Kong and works as an occasional mercenary, while Deke has grown apart from them since Glas returned to the US.

Hana accepts a small mission for a shadowy organization asking for her services. Her target: a mysterious ancient statuette held by the Chinese ambassador in France. She sees it as a good opportunity to visit her birthplace… But this ‘easy’ mission is about to lead Hana to something way bigger than she expected.

Meanwhile Glas is approached by a client who catches his attention enough that he soon sets out for Greenland.

How will these events bring the old team back together?

Fear Effect Sedna is dedicated to recreating the atmosphere and characters from the original Fear Effect. However, while there are familiar aspects of the game to previous incarnations of the franchise, you’ll find yourself immersed in a completely unique and new world with Fear Effect Sedna – one that will appeal to fans both old and new.

New environments in isometric view: Explore the deep caves of Greenland, abandoned scientific complexes, underwater stations and ethereal realms based on Inuit mythology.

A real-time tactical action game: Exploit your heroes’ special abilities and combine them to maximize your team’s effectiveness in attacks.

A deep and mature story: Learn more about Fear Effect’s iconic characters’ past as they delve into this new mystery.

Explore a whole new culture: Myths from the Inuit people are imbued with power of the elements and the cold sea. Meet and fight unexpected creatures from the spirit realm!