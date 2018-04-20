Fear the ‘Overwatch’ Reaper Figma

Good Smile Company has added Reaper to their lineup of Overwatch Figmas alongside Tracer, Genji, and Widomaker. As you can see, it looks amazing.

The best/least expensive place to get the Reaper figure in the U.S. is via Entertainment Earth, where it just went up for pre-order for $79.99 with free shipping. Customers outside of the states can also get it directly from Good Smile. The other figures in the Overwatch Figma lineup are available to order right here save for Genji, which sold out in pre-order. The Reaper figure isn’t expected to arrive until next March, but it will probably suffer a similar fate, so grab it while you can. The official list of features for the figure can be found below.

The smooth yet posable figma joints allow you to act out a variety of different scenes.

A flexible plastic is used in specific areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability.

His twin Hellfire Shotguns are included to display him ready for battle.

Effect parts can be attached to the Hellfire Shotguns to recreate his Death Blossom ultimate.

A Shadow Step effect sheet is included which can be placed at his feet to pose him using the ability.

Nine different hand parts including open hands, clenched hands and a thumbs down hand are all included.

Also included is an articulated figma stand to facilitate various exciting poses.

On a related note, Blizzard recently released a stunning high-end Mercy statue that you can preview in the video above. If you’re sold on it, you can grab it directly from Blizzard or via Entertainment Earth. Shipping is free from Entertainment Earth (Blizzard notes that the Mercy statue isn’t eligible for free shipping on their end), so it might end up being cheaper overall if you go that route. It’s definitely a good idea to compare.

The official product description reads:

“Heroes never die.” A guardian angel to those who come under her care, Dr. Angela Ziegler is a peerless healer, a brilliant scientist, and a staunch advocate for peace. Though she spends most of her time caring for the broken and dispossessed in crisis areas around the world, Mercy can be counted on to don her Valkyrie swift-response suit whenever innocents are imperiled. Celebrate this valiant support hero with her official statue! Measures 13 3/4-inches tall (floor to head) and the display base is 12 3/4-inches in diameter.”

