Fear The Wolves Early Access Launch Delayed

The early access release of the battle royale game Fear The Wolves has been pushed back following players’ feedback.

Focus Home Interactive announced the delay of the game’s release today, a release that was supposed to happen tomorrow on July 18. After taking in feedback shared during the game’s closed beta, the game will now be launching in a couple of weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Originally scheduled for release July 18, Fear The Wolves’ Early Access on Steam has now been pushed back by a few weeks,” Focus Home Interactive confirmed. “We have made this decision after closely listening to the expectations and feedback of players in the Closed Beta, which has proven a vital part of the game’s ongoing development. The Closed Beta will extend until the new Early Access launch date, allowing players to continue their exploration of the hostile and radioactive lands of a devastated Chernobyl.”

The closed beta that’s going on right now will stay open through Tuesday night, Focus Home Interactive said, with a “large update” coming tomorrow to allow for more feedback from players.

After closely listening to the expectations and feedback of players in the Closed Beta, which has proven a vital part of the game’s ongoing development, we have decided to push back the Early Access launch of Fear The Wolves by a few weeks. More info: https://t.co/KZEq4vyzkp pic.twitter.com/DCAR98YcHf — Fear The Wolves (@FTW_thegame) July 17, 2018

Fear the Wolves’ closed beta already saw several thousands of players participate in the irradiated battle royale game, the publisher said. Putting the number of players up into the tens of thousands, the announcement went on to say that the game was being delayed to make sure that the game is free of technical issues when it’s ready to enter early access on Steam.

“We’ve already seen tens of thousands of players battling in Fear the Wolves over the last week of the Closed beta. We are delighted that players are satisfied with the core combination of classic Battle Royale gameplay with original mechanics – particularly the players vs. environment, radiation hazards, dynamic weather, and unique end-of-game extraction system.

“The positive community feedback encouraged us to delay the release of the Early Access to ensure the well-received core experience isn’t marred by technical issues. On top of fixing these issues, this delay will also allow us to further improve other aspects of the game, thanks to the masses of data and player feedback gathered through testing.”

A new launch date for Fear The Wolves was not provided outside of Focus Home Interactive saying that it’d be a few weeks, but a more solid release date should be shared in the coming weeks.