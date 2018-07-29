Female Final Fantasy Cosplayer Nails This Sephiroth Cosplay

I may or may not be slightly obsessed with anything having to do with Final Fantasy VII’s Sephiroth. The one-winged baddie was my first video game boyfriend and honestly, that probably explains a lot. But still, that’s neither here nor there. The Super Soldier was a source of strife for characters like Cloud (see what I did there) while also being the source of massive fangirl swooning all over the world. It’s because of that fandom that I would be completely in the wrong if I didn’t share this amazing female reinterpretation of the iconic character and honestly? I think I’m in love all over again …

The cosplayer in question goes by the name Mythic Roots Design and Cosplay and she is no stranger to iconic characters. From Borderlands, to Star Wars – she does it all! But let’s be real, we’re here for Sephiroth, so without further adieu:

You can find even more of her incredible work right here on her Facebook page to stay up to date on her projects and even see which conventions she’s planning on tackling next!

As for the character himself, here’s more about Sephiroth from the official Wiki page (and not just coloured by my fangirl glasses):

“Before his fall from grace, Sephiroth was one of the most lauded success stories of the Shinra Electric Power Company’s SOLDIER program. A great warrior idolized by the public and infantrymen alike for his strength and discipline in combat, Sephiroth’s many successes in the field of battle during the conflicts surrounding the Shinra Electric Power Company’s bid for global domination led to his status as a celebrity war hero and the poster boy for both the Shinra Military and the company’s SOLDIER program. Learning of his true origins drove him insane, causing him to be driven by a new desire to destroy the world.”

