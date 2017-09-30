Funko Has A Cuphead Line On The Way – And Yes, We Need Them

Funko has a knack for turning out popular characters from games, TV, and movies into their recognizable chibi-format. With the release of the retro cartoon-inspired Cuphead; it’s a delectable treat to see that the new title didn’t go unnoticed by the popular toy company.

The new set of vinyl figures will feature Cuphead, Mugman, a 6 inch Devil, and a New York Comic Con exclusive dual pack of Cuphead and Mugman, but in black and white. The figures themselves, including the packaging, looks much different than Funko’s normal style. These actually look pretty amazing and nail the “old-school” vibe that the game carries.

Though there is no set release date as of yet, the new Funko line for Cuphead is expected to drop in November, with the NYCC exclusive ready for release at the event itself. UPDATE: The figures are available to order here.

For those that may not know what Cuphead is or what type of title it is, here is the official game description:

“Cuphead is a classic run and gun action game heavily focused on boss battles. Inspired by cartoons of the 1930s, the visuals and audio are painstakingly created with the same techniques of the era, i.e. traditional hand drawn cel animation, watercolor backgrounds, and original jazz recordings.

Play as Cuphead or Mugman (in single player or local co-op) as you traverse strange worlds, acquire new weapons, learn powerful super moves, and discover hidden secrets while you try to pay your debt back to the devil!”

Cuphead is now available for Xbox One and PC for $19.99.