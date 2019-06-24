EA Addresses Concerns of Scripting in FIFA 19 and Other Entries

One of the oldest rumors in the FIFA community is that EA, via dynamic difficulty adjustment, scripts matches. The rumor has persisted and grown in strength over the years that it’s become a bonafide conspiracy, one that many subscribe to. The rumors of this have been around for awhile, but were increased when an EA patent revealed that it was looking into and possibly using the aforementioned DDA system. That said, according to EA, the technology hasn’t been implemented into FIFA 19 or any previous release, and that all rumors of “scripting” or “momentum” or “rigging” are just that: rumors.

“We’ve heard your concerns around the Dynamic Difficulty Adjustment patent family, and wanted to confirm it’s not used in EA SPORTS FIFA,” confirmed EA. “We would never use it to advantage or disadvantage any group of players against another in any of our games. The technology was designed to explore how we might help players that are having difficulty in a certain area of a game have an opportunity to advance.”

According to EA, a definitive answer took so long to provide because it wanted to 100 percent make sure the technology wasn’t in the game in any capacity. Further, it hopes this will end the speculation that it and its tech are rigging matches. That said, players aren’t buying it, or at least many aren’t.

For those that don’t know: basically, players think that EA and its systems will tweak the game dynamically to make sure players losing have a slight advantage to get them back into the game. Meanwhile, many believe there’s also dynamic tweaks that create for more dramatic moments. Of course, there’s no evidence of this beyond personal accounts, but there’s a ton of antidotes at the very least. Usually I’d say where there’s smoke there’s fire, but it really seems like there’s actually no fire here.

Obviously, it looks like EA was looking into adding the tech at one point, but now it probably will never add it, because if it did, there would be major backlash from a large portion of the game’s hardcore community.