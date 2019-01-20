‘FIFA 19’ Is Working on A Fix For Its Massive Finesse Shot Problem

Each year there is seemingly a gameplay problem in FIFA that plagues and slightly spoils the online playing experience. And this year it’s a familiar face, finesse shooting, which has been overpowered in the past, but underpowered in recent years.

If you’ve played FIFA 19 competitively — and this becomes increasingly true the farther you climb up the competitive ladder — you’ll know that finesse shots are a problem and represent a majority of goals scored. If you know what you’re doing, a finesse shot from the right angle and distance is almost an automatic goal, unless of course the other player is really good at controlling their goalkeepers, which most aren’t.

As a result, fans have been complaining on social media and other places across the Internet about the seemingly easy exploit for awhile now, but there’s been no patch or anything that has really addressed the issue. But it looks that will change soon.

Over on Twitter, Corey Andress, a community manager at EA and often the source of what’s coming in the next FIFA patch, has revealed that the team is working on a fix to finesse shooting.

The patch will apparently arrive sometime soon, before the end of January, and also come with multiple career mode fixes, such as the scheduling issues of fixtures and how sometimes the game will schedule games literally right on top of each other.

Unfortunately, Andress doesn’t divulge any specifics around how EA plans on fixing finesse shooting, which surely can’t be an easy fix, especially when you consider how much it could disturb the current meta. Whatever the case though, we should know more soon.

Personally, I think the overpoweredness of finesse shooting has gotten out of hand, but hopefully a fix doesn’t punish players with good ball movement, but rather just tone down the number of worldies certain finesse shots seem to produce. For example, N’ Golo Kante shouldn’t be hitting curling beauties from 35 yards out. That’s unrealistic and not fun.

FIFA 19 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more on the game, be sure to check out our official review of it.