FIFA 20 #FixCareerMode Is Trending as Players Revolt Against EA

FIFA 20 is out today on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch and the conversation is being dominated by the game’s career mode, which according to a massive amount of fans, is either broken or was falsely advertised by EA, who, in the build-up to launch, promised a revamp of the mode. In fact, some players are reporting that PlayStation is providing refunds to players who make their case on career mode. Whether these reports are valid or not, who knows, but one thing is certain: players aren’t happy.

As you may know, Career Mode has taken the backseat to other modes in recent years, predominately Ultimate Team. It used to be the centerpiece for the series, now it hardly changes or improves year-on-year. And while Ultimate Team is the game’s big money maker, there’s a huge portion of the community who still plays Career Mode each year, despite the minimal attention given to it. That said, this year EA seems to have crossed a line with this passionate community. This morning, #FixCareerMode was trending #1 on Twitter.

#FIFA20 Career Mode Review 1.5/10 Borderline unplayable mess. New features are so poorly implemented it destroys all the immersion that’s fundamental to a franchise mode experience. Uncategorically the worst Career Mode ever released and it’s not close. #FixCareerMode — BMOnus🥡 (@BMOnusGamer) September 27, 2019

If @EASPORTSFIFA don’t release a day one patch for career mode then I’m just selling my copy and buying #PES from now on, EA can suck a fat one. Sick of the fucking lies and no communication from them as well. #FixCareerMode — Christopher Williams (@GeeksNotFreaks1) September 27, 2019

For the first time in 8 years, I’m not buying FIFA on release day. #FixCareerMode — Will (@WillNSNO) September 27, 2019

Imagine a final battle in the latest Star Wars game…and instead of Obi Wan vs Anakin or something like that it’s R2D2 against C3PO. That’s career mode in #FIFA20 #FixCareerMode — Radu Cristian (@radu_cristian28) September 27, 2019

Dear @EASPORTSFIFA @EACoreySA We understand it doesn’t generate a daily profit.

However us Career Mode Players have paid a significant amount for #FIFA20 and can’t fully enjoy the Game Mode we buy your game for. Please #FixCareerMode Sooner Rather than Later. https://t.co/kcZp2nZWhk — FIFA CAREER GEMS (@FIFACareerGems) September 27, 2019

– Clubs are not playing their best players

– Press Conferences & Player Conversations broken

– Dynamic Potential inconsistent

– Edit Player broken

– Fixture congestion

– Many more We did not even get an Apology from @EA ❤ + RT to make #FixCareerMode Viral#FIFA20 #FIFAFriday pic.twitter.com/NgnQ46YbnC — Career Mode Insider (@CareerModeInsid) September 27, 2019

This is the first time ever I actually asked for a refund for a video game. Career Mode is 100% broken and unplayable. What has @EASPORTSFIFA done? Nothing. False advertising, and horrible customer service. #FixCareerMode — Nordic Griffin (@GriffinNordic) September 27, 2019

So now FIFA 20 is making seasons 75+ games long? It’s disgraceful for a company to release a game with a key game mode this severely broken and with no communication with the fans onto when it will be finished.#FixCareerMode pic.twitter.com/kvvBpJn0NX — Sam💫 (@DonJorginho) September 27, 2019

EA has acknowledged the concerns and complaints of fans, however, career mode issues will not be addressed in the first patch, and for the moment, there’s no ETA on improvements.

Being that Career Mode is client-based (offline), we need to patch. Patches take time as fixes have to be identified, fixed, tested and then certified by first-party. Our first patch is on the way and locked, so likely we’ve missed the ability to put CM fixes in that patch. — Corey Andress (@EACoreySA) September 27, 2019

FIFA 20 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.