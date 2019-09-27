Gaming

FIFA 20 #FixCareerMode Is Trending as Players Revolt Against EA

FIFA 20 is out today on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch and the conversation is being dominated by the game’s career mode, which according to a massive amount of fans, is either broken or was falsely advertised by EA, who, in the build-up to launch, promised a revamp of the mode. In fact, some players are reporting that PlayStation is providing refunds to players who make their case on career mode. Whether these reports are valid or not, who knows, but one thing is certain: players aren’t happy.

As you may know, Career Mode has taken the backseat to other modes in recent years, predominately Ultimate Team. It used to be the centerpiece for the series, now it hardly changes or improves year-on-year. And while Ultimate Team is the game’s big money maker, there’s a huge portion of the community who still plays Career Mode each year, despite the minimal attention given to it. That said, this year EA seems to have crossed a line with this passionate community. This morning, #FixCareerMode was trending #1 on Twitter.

EA has acknowledged the concerns and complaints of fans, however, career mode issues will not be addressed in the first patch, and for the moment, there’s no ETA on improvements.

FIFA 20 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.

