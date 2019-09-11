FIFA 20 Top 100 Player Ratings Revealed, Demo Now Available

EA has revealed the top 100 players in FIFA 20 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and as you would expect, Messi and Ronaldo are once again the top of the FIFA food chain, followed by Neymar, Hazard, and Kevin de Bruyne. Of course, most of the top 100 list is dominated by a few teams, like Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Muncih, Juventus, PSG, Manchester City, and Spurs. Further, there’s not a huge difference between it and last year’s top 100, especially towards the top.
In addition to revealing the top 100 players, which you can check out in full below, the FIFA 20 demo is now live on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It comes with a sneak peak of Volta Football, the new FIFA Street-esq mode being added, and Champions league kick-off matches, featuring Chelsea, Spurs, Dortmund, PSG, Liverpool, and Real Madrid.
Videos by ComicBook.com
- Lionel Messi: 94
- Cristiano Ronaldo: 93
- Neymar: 92
- Eden Hazard: 91
- Kevin de Bruyne: 91
- Jan Oblak: 91
- Virgil van Dijk: 90
- Mohamed Salah: 90
- Luka Modric: 90
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 90
- Kylian Mbappe: 89
- Sergio Ramos: 89
- Sergio Aguero: 89
- Giorgio Chiellini: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 89
- Harry Kane: 89
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 89
- N’Golo Kante: 89
- Alisson Becker: 89
- Antoine Griezmann: 89
- Sergio Busquets: 89
- Luis Suarez: 89
- David de Gea: 89
- Raheem Sterling: 88
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 88
- Gerard Pique: 88
- Manuel Neuer: 88
- Sadio Mane: 88
- Toni Kroos: 88
- Christian Eriksen: 88
- Paul Pogba: 88
- Edinson Cavani: 88
- Marco Reus: 88
- Ederson: 88
- David Silva: 88
- Hugo Lloris: 88
- Diego Godin: 88
- Paulo Dybala: 88
- Thibaut Courtois: 88
- Samir Handanovic: 88
- Karim Benzema: 87
- Jordi Alba: 87
- Mats Hummels: 87
- Fernandinho: 87
- Son Heung-min: 87
- Toby Alderweireld: 87
- Bernardo Silva: 87
- Thiago Alcantara: 87
- Aymeric Laporte: 87
- Dries Mertens: 87
- Thiago Silva: 87
- Casemiro: 87
- Lorenzo Insigne: 87
- Jan Vertonghen: 87
- Keylor Navas: 87
- Joshua Kimmich: 86
- Leroy Sane: 86
- Miralem Pjanic: 86
- Angel Di Maria: 86
- Alexandre Lacazette: 86
- Marquinhos: 86
- Roberto Firmino: 86
- Marco Verratti: 86
- Leonardo Bonucci: 86
- Ivan Rakitic: 86
- Milan Skriniar: 86
- Samuel Umtiti: 86
- Thomas Muller: 86
- Philippe Coutinho: 86
- Ciro Immobile: 86
- Isco: 86
- Wojciech Szczesny: 86
- Dani Parejo: 86
- Marcelo: 85
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 85
- James Rodriguez: 85
- Frenkie De Jong: 85
- Raphael Varane: 85
- Andy Robertson: 85
- Axel Witsel: 85
- Matthijs de Ligt: 85
- Fabinho: 85
- Alex Sandro: 85
- Nicklas Sule: 85
- Papu Gomez: 85
- Romelu Lukaku: 85
- Blaise Matuidi: 85
- David Alaba: 85
- Dani Carvajal: 85
- Mauro Icardi: 85
- Koke: 85
- Kostas Manolas: 85
- Jose Gimenez: 85
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 85
- Rodri: 85
- Allan: 85
- Hakim Ziyech: 85
- Saul: 85
- Bruno Fernandes: 85
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 85