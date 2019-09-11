FIFA 20 Top 100 Player Ratings Revealed, Demo Now Available

EA has revealed the top 100 players in FIFA 20 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and as you would expect, Messi and Ronaldo are once again the top of the FIFA food chain, followed by Neymar, Hazard, and Kevin de Bruyne. Of course, most of the top 100 list is dominated by a few teams, like Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Muncih, Juventus, PSG, Manchester City, and Spurs. Further, there’s not a huge difference between it and last year’s top 100, especially towards the top.

In addition to revealing the top 100 players, which you can check out in full below, the FIFA 20 demo is now live on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It comes with a sneak peak of Volta Football, the new FIFA Street-esq mode being added, and Champions league kick-off matches, featuring Chelsea, Spurs, Dortmund, PSG, Liverpool, and Real Madrid.

