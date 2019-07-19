FIFA 20 First Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Today, EA provided our first look at FIFA 20 gameplay via a new trailer that not only shows stars like Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, and more, but provides a rundown of some of the new gameplay features in the game, including new changes to set-pieces, controlled tackling, strafe dribbling, composed finishing, and much more. As you can see, graphically and gameplay wise, there’s no radical changes or improvements, it’s mostly just refinement, however, there are some differences between this year’s installment and last year’s installment that should go a long way with the game’s massive player base.

Anyway, EA provides the following breakdown of the changes:

ON THE BALL:

Enjoy more control over the Decisive Moments that determine the outcome of every match in FIFA 20.

Set-Piece Refresh: Pick your target and time it right from the spot. Add curl, dip, or knuckle to free kicks. A new aiming mechanic gives you more creativity from dead balls.

Strafe Dribbling: Move with more agility. Lure the defender in. Beat them with speed or skill. New strafe dribbling adds new dimensions for attacking play in FIFA 20.

Controlled Tackling: Take back possession with Active Touch Tackling and new animations that reward you for well-timed defensive play.

Composed Finshing: More clinical finishing when one-on-one. More risk with volleys and long shots. Overhauled shooting creates more realism in front of goal in FIFA 20.

OFF THE BALL:

More time and space. More emphasis on your actions on the ball.

Dynamic One-on-Ones: Change the course of the game in both defence and attack with increased control and more options in 1v1 situations during matches.

AI Defending Overhaul: Win it back with better defensive support from AI-controlled players via an overhauled positioning and tackling system.

Natural Player Motion: Experience more natural and realistic movement all over the pitch with innovations in player motion and positioning.

THE BALL:

In the air. On the ground. In FIFA 20, the ball moves more naturally than ever before.

New Ball Physics

Football Informed Motion: Realistic ball movement with more authentic spins and bounces create a true-to-life match experience in FIFA 20.

New Shot Trajectories: Curling shots. Dipping free kicks. Knuckleballs. First-time rising strikes. All made possible by the new Ball Motion System in FIFA 20.

FIFA 20 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and is scheduled to release worldwide on September 24, 2019. For more gameplay details and videos, click here.