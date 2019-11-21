FIFA 20 Is Finally Adding Long-Awaited Feature This March

Today, Electronic Arts announced that it’s — finally — bringing South America’s biggest club tournament to FIFA 20. More specifically, EA has revealed that come March and via a free update, the Conmebol Libertadores, with its licenses, is coming to the game, but only on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In other words, if you’re on Nintendo Switch, you will not be getting this update. With this free update, players of the soccer/football sim will be able to compete with the historic clubs of the continent, including teams from Brazil, Paraguay, Ecuador, Peru, and more, in tournament mode, kick-off, and even career mode.

“Follow in the footsteps of some of the top players to lead teams like River Plate, Boca Juniors, Flamengo, Corinthians, and Colo-Colo through the heated competition of South American club football while playing the Conmebol Libertadores, Conmebol Sudamericana and Conmebol Recopa competitions,” reads an official pitch of the content.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Bringing two of the most prestigious continental football tournaments, Conmebol Libertadores and Conmebol Sudamericana, into FIFA 20 is an exciting step forward,” said Nick Wlodyka, GM, EA SPORTS FIFA. “This new partnership with Conmebol bolsters our position as the deepest football experience available as we continue to build the most authentic sports video game for our fans.”

In addition to this new content, EA also announced eLibertadores, a new tournament that will, according to EA, expand the reach of the the FIFA competitive scene.

“The addition of the prestigious Conmebol Libertadores to our FIFA 20 Global Series ecosystem strengthens our connection to the global fandom of football and will accelerate the growth of esports in new parts of the world,” said Brent Koning, FIFA Competitive Gaming Commissioner, while speaking about the new tournament. “We aim to offer the most inclusive esports competition in the world and are eager to welcome South American-based players and aspiring superstars to join the tens of millions already competing in FIFA.”

FIFA 20 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. And until next September when FIFA 21 inevitably releases, it’s the newest football sim players can play, and really the only one other than PES.