FIFA 20 Reveals Street Mode in New Trailer

Electronic Arts has released a new trailer for FIFA 20 ahead of its EA Play event that shows off a new mode called “EA Sports Volta” which delivers on fans’ requests for a street-like experience. The new game mode will allow people to construct their own players and choose their gear while taking to official pitches, rooftops, and every type of venue in between as they play against others. This latest trailer follows up a teaser EA released on Friday and comes before a more detailed presentation of the game that’s set for the EA Play event.

The trailer above doubles as the first full trailer for the game itself as well as a way to showcase the new Volta mode. It shows players doing exactly what the page for the Volta mode says by playing on official fields as well as the literal streets. All different types of players are shown to showcase what kinds of creative possibilities you’ll have when building your own.

“EA SPORTS Volta Football takes the game back to the streets with the authentic culture, creativity and style of the small-sided game played on streets, courts and futsal pitches around the globe,” one of the game’s pages says about the mode. “Build your player, pick your gear, and express your style in football playgrounds all over the world; from a London cage, to an Amsterdam underpass, to a Tokyo rooftop.”

There will be different types of modes playable in Volta including 3v3, 4v4, and 5v5 matches that take place within different types of arenas include those with and without walls and ones of various sizes. There will also be a story mode that culminates in a championship played in Buenos Aires.

“Build up your squad in Volta World, lead your player through the Volta Story Mode, play through Promotion and Relegation in the online Volta League, or take your favourite professional teams to the streets in Volta Kick-Off,” the Volta page said about the mode.”

With this trailer and the new Volta mode now revealed, that leaves more room for other features and details to be showcased during EA Play. The release date has already been set too with the game scheduled to come out on September 27th, and the game’s Legacy Edition is even coming to the Nintendo Switch (pre-orders are live now). FIFA 20 will still have an Ultimate Team mode as well as the new Volta experience.

To make sure you don’t miss anything that’s revealed during EA Play, you can watch the presentation here.

