FIFA 21 Exploit Is Giving Players Easy Wins

A new FIFA 21 exploit is giving players on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch players easy wins on Squad Battles. Since FIFA 21 launched back in October, players have been discovering various exploits and glitches for easy goals and easy wins, but this new one involving Squad Battles may be the biggest one yet. Taking to Reddit, one player revealed a tactic that allows players to run down the clock after scoring with ease.

According to the Reddit post, which provides video proof of the exploit in action, all you need to do is get the ball, pass back to your keeper, and then have your keeper pass into space. And that's it. Don't touch anything else. For whatever reason, the defense will not press the goal as they chase after the ball or once they get, even on Ultimate difficulty.

At the moment, it's unclear if the exploit is limited to Squad Battles, but it has been tested by other players, who have confirmed that it does indeed work.

At the moment of publishing, EA hasn't fixed the exploit or acknowledged it. However, it's likely aware of it and working on a fix as we speak. So, if you're going to exploit, make sure to do it sooner rather than later.

FIFA 21 is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

"On the surface level, FIFA 21 is a carbon copy of FIFA 20," reads the opening of our review of the game. "In fact, on the surface level, it’s hard to even distinguish FIFA 19 and FIFA 18 from FIFA 21. But this is just on the surface level. If you peel back this layer, what you will find is a heap of upgrades, some critical improvements, and appreciable additions that make FIFA 21 close to one of the best FIFA games in years. EA still has work to do, but FIFA 21 is a step in the right direction ahead of the next-generation of gaming."