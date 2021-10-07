FIFA 22 Streamer Obliterates Controller in Rage After Huge Miss

Twitch streamer Edwin “Castro_1021” Castro has a passion for FIFA, and that has extended to this year’s game, FIFA 22. Unfortunately, Castro has a tendency to be too passionate about the game, and that was on full display during a recent stream. On October 5th, Castro was down 2-1, but had an opportunity to tie things up at the last second. Unfortunately, victory eluded the streamer, thanks to the opposing goaltender. Castro did not take the loss well, screaming “broken game” while slamming his Xbox controller violently against the desk before standing up and pitching it against the floor. Readers can find the Twitch clip right here.

Broken controllers can be a common occurrence for some players. Gamers have been breaking controllers in frustration since the dawn of the video game industry, but the creation of the wireless controller about 20 years ago made it significantly easier to do some heavy damage. At least when a controller is corded, it’s harder to get momentum, but as Castro proved during the stream, it’s easy to really slam a wireless controller against the floor in frustration.

Of course, given the cost of controllers, most players might want to consider keeping their temper in check, as opposed to emulating Castro. The streamer probably won’t have a hard time replacing it, but a Pulse Red Xbox Series X controller can be found on the Microsoft Store for $59.99, which isn’t exactly chump change. For that price, players can get a brand-new game, or four months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. We all get a little frustrated sometimes, but it’s good to keep a cool head and maybe think things through before obliterating a controller against the ground. Maybe seek out a nice cool down game after a tough match. Castro might want to consider doing that next time he loses a close one.

FIFA 22 is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

